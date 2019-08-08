Washington Wizards NBA awards: All the winners in team history

MVP (1)
Wes Unseld, 1969 (age 23)
Rookie of the Year (4)
Walt Bellamy, 1962 (age 22)
Terry Dischinger, 1963 (age 22)
Earl Monroe, 1968 (age 23)
Wes Unseld, 1969 (age 23)
Most Improved Player (3)
Pervis Ellison, 1992 (age 25)
Don MacLean, 1994 (age 24)
George Muresan, 1996 (age 25)
Finals MVP (1)
Wes Unseld, 1978 (age 32)
All-NBA 1st Team (5)
Earl Monroe, 1969 (age 24)
Wes Unseld, 1969 (age 23)
Elvin Hayes, 1975 (age 29)
Elvin Hayes, 1977 (age 31)
Elvin Hayes, 1979 (age 33)
All-NBA 2nd Team (13)
Gus Johnson, 1965 (age 26)
Gus Johnson, 1966 (age 27)
Gus Johnson, 1970 (age 31)
Gus Johnson, 1971 (age 32)
Archie Clark, 1972 (age 30)
Elvin Hayes, 1973 (age 27)
Elvin Hayes, 1974 (age 28)
Phil Chenier, 1975 (age 24)
Elvin Hayes, 1976 (age 30)
Bob Dandridge, 1979 (age 31)
Moses Malone, 1987 (age 32)
Rod Strickland, 1998 (age 31)
Gilbert Arenas, 2007 (age 25)
All-NBA 3rd Team (5)
Bernard King, 1991 (age 34)
Juwan Howard, 1996 (age 23)
Gilbert Arenas, 2005 (age 23)
Gilbert Arenas, 2006 (age 24)
John Wall, 2017 (age 26)
All-Defensive 1st Team (4)
Gus Johnson, 1970 (age 31)
Gus Johnson, 1971 (age 32)
Bob Dandridge, 1979 (age 31)
Larry Hughes, 2005 (age 26)
All-Defensive 2nd Team (5)
Mike Riordan, 1973 (age 27)
Elvin Hayes, 1974 (age 28)
Elvin Hayes, 1975 (age 29)
Manute Bol, 1986 (age 23)
John Wall, 2015 (age 24)
All-Rookie 1st Team (15)
Terry Dischinger, 1963 (age 22)
Gus Johnson, 1964 (age 25)
Rod Thorn, 1964 (age 23)
Wali Jones, 1965 (age 23)
Jack Marin, 1967 (age 22)
Earl Monroe, 1968 (age 23)
Wes Unseld, 1969 (age 23)
Phil Chenier, 1972 (age 21)
Nick Weatherspoon, 1974 (age 23)
Mitch Kupchak, 1977 (age 23)
Jeff Ruland, 1982 (age 23)
Jeff Malone, 1984 (age 23)
Tom Gugliotta, 1993 (age 23)
John Wall, 2011 (age 20)
Bradley Beal, 2013 (age 20)
All-Rookie 2nd Team (5)
Larry Stewart, 1992 (age 23)
Juwan Howard, 1995 (age 22)
Rasheed Wallace, 1996 (age 21)
Courtney Alexander, 2001 (age 24)
Jarvis Hayes, 2004 (age 22)
Coach of the Year (2)
Gene Shue, 1969
Gene Shue, 1982
Executive of the Year (2)
Bob Ferry, 1979
Bob Ferry, 1982
J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award (2)
Wes Unseld, 1975 (age 29)
Dave Bing, 1977 (age 33)
NBA Community Assist Award (2)
John Wall, 2016 (age 25)
Bradley Beal, 2019 (age 26)
