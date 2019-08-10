Drew Gooden interview and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
August 09 11:26 PM
Listen to Raptors Over Everything episodes free, on demand. Host William Lou is joined by Alex Wong to chop it up during the dead of summer …
August 09 05:07 PM
Chris talks to his longtime friend and the new official analyst for our Wizards broadcasts this season at NBC Sports Washington, Drew Gooden. Drew talks about Chris’ early influence on him joining the media ranks, his opinion on the new Monumental Basketball structure, the “Rich Paul” rule for agents, the new look Western Conference, and more.
August 09 12:30 PM
Listen to The Habershow episodes free, on demand. NBC Sports Boston' Chris Forsberg checks in from Las Vegas as Team USA prepares for the FIBA World Cup. Which of the new faces will star for Team USA? Plus Chris breaks down the Boston Celtics' offseason additions, including Kemba Walker and fan-favorite Tacko Fall.