Antawn Jamison interview and other NBA podcasts of the day

The featured guest at Live Ricky IV will be Mike Scott! We talk about Mike, and the show, which is coming September 27th to the Franklin Music Hall. We also reveal the inductees for the 2019 Process Hall Of Fame, talk about the hiring of Roy Hibbert to the Player Development staff, 538’s projection that the Sixers are the most likely team to win the Finals, and what to do in Syracuse.