Top free-agent options for Lakers after DeMarcus Cousins' injury

The Los Angeles Lakers received terrible news on Thursday, learning that DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn ACL. Now, they have to adjust.

Los Angeles signed Cousins earlier this offseason and he was expected to compete with JaVale McGee for the starting center job. Considering he is now likely to miss the majority of the 2019-20 season, if not the entire campaign, it is entirely possible the front office waives a player to make room for more depth in the frontcourt.

McGee now projects as the most likely starting center. It’s possible that the Lakers will start superstar Anthony Davis at the five, although he prefers to play power forward over center. Jared Dudley and Kyle Kuzma can expect increased minutes at the four.

Even if Davis moves to center, Los Angeles could still be in the market for someone to play a role somewhat similar to what Cousins would have filled.

It’s also possible that the Lakers will bring in a short-term answer and then try to address their depth during buyout season. Every year, there are notable (and often unexpected) veterans who hit the buyout market after the trade deadline passes. The Lakers should be very attractive to bought-out players since they’re a contender, in Los Angeles, provide great exposure and have playing time to offer.

Below are some of the best options for the Lakers (as well as an explanation for why a few players who have been mentioned may not make sense).

Mareese Speights

Marreese Speights held a free-agent workout for NBA teams today in Las Vegas. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was in attendance along with staffers from several other teams. Last year in China, Speights averaged 22.7 points, 7.5 boards and 3.1 threes (while shooting 36% from deep). — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 10, 2019

The Lakers recently sent head coach Frank Vogel and (former) director of player personnel Ryan West to Las Vegas to watch Speights work out at Impact Basketball. Speights played for Vogel on the Orlando Magic and the head coach said it was a “luxury” to have him on the roster because when he checked in, he often played well. Speights played overseas last season, averaging 22.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while in China. He also averaged 3.1 three-pointers per game for the Guangzhou Loong Lions.

If the Lakers want a veteran big man to spread the floor the way Cousins would have, there is no better option than the 2015 NBA champion. He averaged 1.7 three-pointers per game for the Magic in 2017-18, shooting 37.2 percent from long range over his most recent three seasons. Speights ranked in the 68th percentile or better among players at his position when shooting from three-point range in each of those campaigns, according to Cleaning The Glass. While mostly used as a spot-up shooter, he operated efficiently when in transition and finishing on post-up possessions as well.