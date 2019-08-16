The end of Prokhorov Era and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Aug. 16: What’s next after DeMarcus CousinsACL injury from Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers
August 16 03:59 AM
If there is real NBA news in August, it's usually bad news. DeMarcus Cousins got some of the worst news today when it was confirmed he tore the ACL in his left knee. Mike discuss the injury, what it means for Boogie and what it means in a broader context for the Blazers and the NBA
August 16 01:51 AM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk Podcast, Kendall Gill, Will Perdue, and Kevin Anderson discuss the Bulls schedule and wild claims by Rockets GM Daryl Morey
LOCKED ON NBA — 8/16 — Lakers lose Boogie; Team USA might suck from Locked On NBA – Daily Podcast On The National Basketball Association
August 16 01:03 AM
Adam and Anthony respond to DeMarcus Cousins tearing his ACL. What does this mean for the Lakers, the league and Cousins? They then turn their attention to Team USA, which might be heading to one of those rude awakenings.
August 15 11:20 PM
Wow a lot of Nets news in mid-August! A Glue Guy is joined by Net Income to talk the highs and lows of Mikhail Prokhorov's ownership of the Brooklyn Nets, how things will change under Joseph Tsai's ownership, Brett Yormark leaving and Carmelo Anthony practicing with Nets players.
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Mike Conley speaks, Tony Jones answers how good are the Utah Jazz and sloughs off the Lakers and Rockets from Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz
August 15 09:36 AM
It is the final day of the Summer Interview series with Tony Jones. David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, asks the simpliest of questions, How good are the Utah Jazz. Then Tony sloughs off the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers and Locke wants to know why Jones doesn't have them in the top of the West
August 15 08:42 AM
In the final episode of our 10th anniversary series, Jody Avirgan talks with Jalen Rose and David Jacoby (aka Jalen & Jacoby) about 'The Fab Five,' and the legacy it left on college basketball.