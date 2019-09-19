USA Today Sports

NBA free agents in 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be right in the middle of his prime at age 27 when Free Agency 2021 comes. Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Paul George and Bradley Beal quite likely available too.

Atlanta Hawks

Restricted

John Collins (age 23)

Unrestricted

Jabari Parker (age 26)

Boston Celtics

Restricted

Javonte Green (age 27)
Jayson Tatum (age 23)
Vincent Poirier (age 27)

Brooklyn Nets

Player Option

Spencer Dinwiddie (age 28)

Restricted

Jarrett Allen (age 23)

Team Option

Rodions Kurucs (age 23)

Charlotte Hornets

Restricted

Malik Monk (age 23)

Unrestricted

Cody Zeller (age 28)

Chicago Bulls

Restricted

Lauri Markkanen (age 24)

Team Option

Ryan Arcidiacono (age 27)

Unrestricted

Cristiano Felicio (age 29)
Luke Kornet (age 25)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Restricted

Ante Zizic (age 24)

Dallas Mavericks

Restricted

Justin Jackson (age 30)

Unrestricted

Boban Marjanovic (age 32)

Denver Nuggets

Player Option

Will Barton (age 30)

Detroit Pistons

Restricted

Khyri Thomas (age 25)
Luke Kennard (age 25)

Unrestricted

Derrick Rose (age 32)

Golden State Warriors

Player Option

Kevon Looney (age 25)

Houston Rockets

Unrestricted

Ben McLemore (age 28)
PJ Tucker (age 36)

Indiana Pacers

Restricted

TJ Leaf (age 24)

Unrestricted

Doug McDermott (age 29)
TJ McConnell (age 29)
Victor Oladipo (age 29)

Los Angeles Clippers

Player Option

Kawhi Leonard (age 30)
Paul George (age 31)

Unrestricted

JaMychal Green (age 31)
Louis Williams (age 34)

Los Angeles Lakers

Player Option

LeBron James (age 36)

Restricted

Kyle Kuzma (age 25)
Talen Horton-Tucker (age 20)

Unrestricted

Alex Caruso (age 27)
Danny Green (age 34)
JaVale McGee (age 33)
Quinn Cook (age 28)

Memphis Grizzlies

Restricted

Josh Jackson (age 24)
Marko Guduric (age 26)

Miami Heat

Restricted

Bam Adebayo (age 23)

Team Option

Justise Winslow (age 25)

Unrestricted

Dion Waiters (age 29)
Kelly Olynyk (age 30)

Milwaukee Bucks

Restricted

DJ Wilson (age 25)
Thanasis Antetokounmpo (age 28)

Unrestricted

Dragan Bender (age 23)
Ersan Ilyasova (age 34)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (age 26)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Restricted

Keita Bates-Diop (age 25)

Unrestricted

Gorgui Dieng (age 31)

New Orleans Pelicans

Player Option

Jrue Holiday (age 31)

Restricted

Josh Hart (age 26)
Lonzo Ball (age 23)
Nicolo Melli (age 30)

Unrestricted

Darius Miller (age 31)
JJ Redick (age 37)

New York Knicks

Restricted

Dennis Smith (age 23)
Frank Ntilikina (age 22)
Ignas Brazdeikis (age 22)
Mitchell Robinson (age 23)

Unrestricted

Reggie Bullock (age 30)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Player Option

Chris Paul (age 36)

Restricted

Deonte Burton (age 30)
Terrance Ferguson (age 23)

Unrestricted

Dennis Schroeder (age 27)
Mike Muscala (age 30)
Steven Adams (age 27)

Orlando Magic

Player Option

Al-Farouq Aminu (age 30)

Restricted

Jonathan Isaac (age 23)
Markelle Fultz (age 23)

Unrestricted

Evan Fournier (age 28)
Khem Birch (age 28)

Philadelphia 76ers

Player Option

Josh Richardson (age 27)

Unrestricted

Furkan Korkmaz (age 24)
Joel Embiid (age 27)
Mike Scott (age 32)

Phoenix Suns

Restricted

Elie Okobo (age 23)

Unrestricted

Kelly Oubre (age 25)

Portland Trail Blazers

Restricted

Gary Trent Jr (age 22)
Zach Collins (age 23)

Sacramento Kings

Restricted

Caleb Swanigan (age 24)
De’Aaron Fox (age 23)
Harry Giles (age 23)

Unrestricted

Nemanja Bjelica (age 33)
Richaun Holmes (age 27)
Tyler Lydon (age 25)

San Antonio Spurs

Restricted

Derrick White (age 27)

Unrestricted

LaMarcus Aldridge (age 35)
Patrick Mills (age 32)
Rudy Gay (age 34)
Trey Lyles (age 25)

Toronto Raptors

Player Option

Norman Powell (age 28)

Restricted

OG Anunoby (age 23)

Unrestricted

Patrick McCaw (age 25)

Utah Jazz

Restricted

Donovan Mitchell (age 24)
Tony Bradley (age 23)

Unrestricted

Dante Exum (age 25)
Ed Davis (age 32)
Georges Niang (age 28)
Joe Ingles (age 33)
Mike Conley (age 33)
Rudy Gobert (age 29)

Washington Wizards

Restricted

Isaac Bonga (age 21)

Unrestricted

Bradley Beal (age 28)
Ishmael Smith (age 33)

