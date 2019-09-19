NBA free agents in 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be right in the middle of his prime at age 27 when Free Agency 2021 comes. Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Paul George and Bradley Beal quite likely available too.
Atlanta Hawks
Restricted
John Collins (age 23)
Unrestricted
Jabari Parker (age 26)
Boston Celtics
Restricted
Javonte Green (age 27)
Jayson Tatum (age 23)
Vincent Poirier (age 27)
Brooklyn Nets
Player Option
Spencer Dinwiddie (age 28)
Restricted
Jarrett Allen (age 23)
Team Option
Rodions Kurucs (age 23)
Charlotte Hornets
Restricted
Malik Monk (age 23)
Unrestricted
Cody Zeller (age 28)
Chicago Bulls
Restricted
Lauri Markkanen (age 24)
Team Option
Ryan Arcidiacono (age 27)
Unrestricted
Cristiano Felicio (age 29)
Luke Kornet (age 25)
Cleveland Cavaliers
Restricted
Ante Zizic (age 24)
Dallas Mavericks
Restricted
Justin Jackson (age 30)
Unrestricted
Boban Marjanovic (age 32)
Denver Nuggets
Player Option
Will Barton (age 30)
Detroit Pistons
Restricted
Khyri Thomas (age 25)
Luke Kennard (age 25)
Unrestricted
Derrick Rose (age 32)
Golden State Warriors
Player Option
Kevon Looney (age 25)
Houston Rockets
Unrestricted
Ben McLemore (age 28)
PJ Tucker (age 36)
Indiana Pacers
Restricted
TJ Leaf (age 24)
Unrestricted
Doug McDermott (age 29)
TJ McConnell (age 29)
Victor Oladipo (age 29)
Los Angeles Clippers
Player Option
Kawhi Leonard (age 30)
Paul George (age 31)
Unrestricted
JaMychal Green (age 31)
Louis Williams (age 34)
Los Angeles Lakers
Player Option
LeBron James (age 36)
Restricted
Kyle Kuzma (age 25)
Talen Horton-Tucker (age 20)
Unrestricted
Alex Caruso (age 27)
Danny Green (age 34)
JaVale McGee (age 33)
Quinn Cook (age 28)
Memphis Grizzlies
Restricted
Josh Jackson (age 24)
Marko Guduric (age 26)
Miami Heat
Restricted
Bam Adebayo (age 23)
Team Option
Justise Winslow (age 25)
Unrestricted
Dion Waiters (age 29)
Kelly Olynyk (age 30)
Milwaukee Bucks
Restricted
DJ Wilson (age 25)
Thanasis Antetokounmpo (age 28)
Unrestricted
Dragan Bender (age 23)
Ersan Ilyasova (age 34)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (age 26)
Minnesota Timberwolves
Restricted
Keita Bates-Diop (age 25)
Unrestricted
Gorgui Dieng (age 31)
New Orleans Pelicans
Player Option
Jrue Holiday (age 31)
Restricted
Josh Hart (age 26)
Lonzo Ball (age 23)
Nicolo Melli (age 30)
Unrestricted
Darius Miller (age 31)
JJ Redick (age 37)
New York Knicks
Restricted
Dennis Smith (age 23)
Frank Ntilikina (age 22)
Ignas Brazdeikis (age 22)
Mitchell Robinson (age 23)
Unrestricted
Reggie Bullock (age 30)
Oklahoma City Thunder
Player Option
Chris Paul (age 36)
Restricted
Deonte Burton (age 30)
Terrance Ferguson (age 23)
Unrestricted
Dennis Schroeder (age 27)
Mike Muscala (age 30)
Steven Adams (age 27)
Orlando Magic
Player Option
Al-Farouq Aminu (age 30)
Restricted
Jonathan Isaac (age 23)
Markelle Fultz (age 23)
Unrestricted
Evan Fournier (age 28)
Khem Birch (age 28)
Philadelphia 76ers
Player Option
Josh Richardson (age 27)
Unrestricted
Furkan Korkmaz (age 24)
Joel Embiid (age 27)
Mike Scott (age 32)
Phoenix Suns
Restricted
Elie Okobo (age 23)
Unrestricted
Kelly Oubre (age 25)
Portland Trail Blazers
Restricted
Gary Trent Jr (age 22)
Zach Collins (age 23)
Sacramento Kings
Restricted
Caleb Swanigan (age 24)
De’Aaron Fox (age 23)
Harry Giles (age 23)
Unrestricted
Nemanja Bjelica (age 33)
Richaun Holmes (age 27)
Tyler Lydon (age 25)
San Antonio Spurs
Restricted
Derrick White (age 27)
Unrestricted
LaMarcus Aldridge (age 35)
Patrick Mills (age 32)
Rudy Gay (age 34)
Trey Lyles (age 25)
Toronto Raptors
Player Option
Norman Powell (age 28)
Restricted
OG Anunoby (age 23)
Unrestricted
Patrick McCaw (age 25)
Utah Jazz
Restricted
Donovan Mitchell (age 24)
Tony Bradley (age 23)
Unrestricted
Dante Exum (age 25)
Ed Davis (age 32)
Georges Niang (age 28)
Joe Ingles (age 33)
Mike Conley (age 33)
Rudy Gobert (age 29)
Washington Wizards
Restricted
Isaac Bonga (age 21)
Unrestricted
Bradley Beal (age 28)
Ishmael Smith (age 33)
NBA free agents in 2021 | NBA free agents in 2022 | NBA free agents in 2023 | NBA free agents in 2024 | NBA free agents in 2025
Free Agency, Free Agency, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks
Comments