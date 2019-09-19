USA Today Sports

NBA free agents in 2023

Free Agency

This summer will feature a big-heavy free agent class with the likes of Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Kristaps Porzingis hitting the market. Zion Williamson could be there for the taking too if he doesn’t sign an extension.

Atlanta Hawks

Restricted

Cam Reddish (age 23)
De’Andre Hunter (age 25)

Boston Celtics

Restricted

Grant Williams (age 24)
Romeo Langford (age 23)

Brooklyn Nets

Unrestricted

Caris LeVert (age 28)
DeAndre Jordan (age 34)

Charlotte Hornets

Restricted

PJ Washington (age 24)

Chicago Bulls

Restricted

Coby White (age 23)

Unrestricted

Daniel Gafford (age 24)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Restricted

Darius Garland (age 23)
Dylan Windler (age 26)
Kevin Porter (age 23)

Unrestricted

Kevin Love (age 34)

Dallas Mavericks

Player Option

Kristaps Porzingis (age 27)

Unrestricted

Dwight Powell (age 31)
Maxi Kleber (age 31)
Seth Curry (age 32)

Detroit Pistons

Restricted

Sekou Doumbouya (age 22)

Golden State Warriors

Player Option

Draymond Green (age 33)

Restricted

Jordan Poole (age 24)

Unrestricted

Alen Smailagic (age 22)
D’Angelo Russell (age 27)

Houston Rockets

Unrestricted

Clint Capela (age 29)

Indiana Pacers

Restricted

Goga Bitadze (age 23)

Unrestricted

Malcolm Brogdon (age 30)
Myles Turner (age 27)

Los Angeles Clippers

Restricted

Mfiondu Kabengele (age 25)

Unrestricted

Ivica Zubac (age 26)
Terance Mann (age 26)

Memphis Grizzlies

Restricted

Brandon Clarke (age 26)
Ja Morant (age 23)

Miami Heat

Restricted

Tyler Herro (age 23)

Milwaukee Bucks

Player Option

Khris Middleton (age 31)

Unrestricted

Brook Lopez (age 35)
Eric Bledsoe (age 33)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Restricted

Jarrett Culver (age 24)

Unrestricted

Andrew Wiggins (age 28)

New York Knicks

Restricted

RJ Barrett (age 23)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Restricted

Darius Bazley (age 23)

Orlando Magic

Restricted

Chuma Okeke (age 24)

Unrestricted

Nikola Vucevic (age 32)
Terrence Ross (age 32)

Philadelphia 76ers

Restricted

Matisse Thybulle (age 26)

Team Option

Shake Milton (age 26)

Unrestricted

Al Horford (age 37)

Phoenix Suns

Restricted

Cameron Johnson (age 27)
Ty Jerome (age 25)

Unrestricted

Jalen Lecque (age 23)

Sacramento Kings

Unrestricted

Harrison Barnes (age 31)

San Antonio Spurs

Restricted

Keldon Johnson (age 23)
Luka Samanic (age 23)

Utah Jazz

Unrestricted

Bojan Bogdanovic (age 34)

Washington Wizards

Restricted

Rui Hachimura (age 25)

Unrestricted

John Wall (age 32)

