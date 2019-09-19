NBA free agents in 2023

This summer will feature a big-heavy free agent class with the likes of Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Kristaps Porzingis hitting the market. Zion Williamson could be there for the taking too if he doesn’t sign an extension.
Atlanta Hawks
Restricted
Cam Reddish (age 23)
De’Andre Hunter (age 25)
Boston Celtics
Restricted
Grant Williams (age 24)
Romeo Langford (age 23)
Brooklyn Nets
Unrestricted
Caris LeVert (age 28)
DeAndre Jordan (age 34)
Charlotte Hornets
Restricted
PJ Washington (age 24)
Chicago Bulls
Restricted
Coby White (age 23)
Unrestricted
Daniel Gafford (age 24)
Cleveland Cavaliers
Restricted
Darius Garland (age 23)
Dylan Windler (age 26)
Kevin Porter (age 23)
Unrestricted
Kevin Love (age 34)
Dallas Mavericks
Player Option
Kristaps Porzingis (age 27)
Unrestricted
Dwight Powell (age 31)
Maxi Kleber (age 31)
Seth Curry (age 32)
Detroit Pistons
Restricted
Sekou Doumbouya (age 22)
Golden State Warriors
Player Option
Draymond Green (age 33)
Restricted
Jordan Poole (age 24)
Unrestricted
Alen Smailagic (age 22)
D’Angelo Russell (age 27)
Houston Rockets
Unrestricted
Clint Capela (age 29)
Indiana Pacers
Restricted
Goga Bitadze (age 23)
Unrestricted
Malcolm Brogdon (age 30)
Myles Turner (age 27)
Los Angeles Clippers
Restricted
Mfiondu Kabengele (age 25)
Unrestricted
Ivica Zubac (age 26)
Terance Mann (age 26)
Memphis Grizzlies
Restricted
Brandon Clarke (age 26)
Ja Morant (age 23)
Miami Heat
Restricted
Tyler Herro (age 23)
Milwaukee Bucks
Player Option
Khris Middleton (age 31)
Unrestricted
Brook Lopez (age 35)
Eric Bledsoe (age 33)
Minnesota Timberwolves
Restricted
Jarrett Culver (age 24)
Unrestricted
Andrew Wiggins (age 28)
New Orleans Pelicans
Restricted
Jaxson Hayes (age 23)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (age 24)
Zion Williamson (age 23)
New York Knicks
Restricted
RJ Barrett (age 23)
Oklahoma City Thunder
Restricted
Darius Bazley (age 23)
Orlando Magic
Restricted
Chuma Okeke (age 24)
Unrestricted
Nikola Vucevic (age 32)
Terrence Ross (age 32)
Philadelphia 76ers
Restricted
Matisse Thybulle (age 26)
Team Option
Shake Milton (age 26)
Unrestricted
Al Horford (age 37)
Phoenix Suns
Restricted
Cameron Johnson (age 27)
Ty Jerome (age 25)
Unrestricted
Jalen Lecque (age 23)
Portland Trail Blazers
Restricted
Nassir Little (age 23)
Sacramento Kings
Unrestricted
Harrison Barnes (age 31)
San Antonio Spurs
Restricted
Keldon Johnson (age 23)
Luka Samanic (age 23)
Utah Jazz
Unrestricted
Bojan Bogdanovic (age 34)
Washington Wizards
Restricted
Rui Hachimura (age 25)
Unrestricted
John Wall (age 32)
