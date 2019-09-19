NBA free agents in 2024

Friends Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker will probably be among the sought-after free agents of the 2024 class.
Denver Nuggets
Unrestricted
Jamal Murray (age 27)
Golden State Warriors
Unrestricted
Klay Thompson (age 34)
Houston Rockets
Unrestricted
Eric Gordon (age 35)
Minnesota Timberwolves
Unrestricted
Karl-Anthony Towns (age 28)
Philadelphia 76ers
Unrestricted
Tobias Harris (age 31)
Phoenix Suns
Unrestricted
Devin Booker (age 27)
Free Agency, Free Agency, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns
