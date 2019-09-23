Can you guess the names of these NBA players just by looking at their salaries?

Below you can see the career earnings of five different players. Can you tell who those NBAers are just by looking at their salaries?

You can find all five answers below the pictures and on the second page of this post.

PLAYER No. 1

He got paid like a franchise cornerstone but didn’t really perform like one.

You can click here for the answer.

PLAYER No. 2

Despite a successful career, he didn’t make eight figures in any of his 14 NBA seasons.

You can click here for the answer.

PLAYER No. 3

You can make an argument that he was a tad underpaid during his prime years in the league.

You can click here for the answer.

PLAYER No. 4

Despite a promising start in the NBA, he never signed a second contract in the league.

You can click here for the answer.

PLAYER No. 5

He retired four years ago as the eighth-highest paid player of the 2001 draft class.

You can click here for the answer.

Go to the next page for all five answers.