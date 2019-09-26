LaMelo Ball's hot start and other NBA podcasts of the day

September 25 05:54 PM

In this episode, Cole Zwicker is here and we break down some early thoughts on the 2020 NBA Draft. Why this draft is still totally wide open. Then, we jump into breaking down LaMelo Ball’s start in the NBL and the hype that it’s generated already. Where are we on this? What do we think of Melo as a prospect? Then, we move on to Cole Anthony, and why we’re super, super high on him. We then jump into Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman, and why they’re both upper-echelon prospects …