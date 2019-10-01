The slowest players in the league, according to NBA 2K20 The slowest players in the league, according to NBA 2K20 Gallery The slowest players in the league, according to NBA 2K20 October 1, 2019- by Raul Barrigon 26 shares share tweet pin sms send email By: Raul Barrigon | October 1, 2019 Evergreen, Featured, NBA 2K20, Top, Videogames, Basketball, Gallery, NBA, Video Games Basketball, Gallery, NBA, Video Games, Evergreen, Featured, NBA 2K20, Top, Videogames, Boban Marjanovic, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez 26 shares share tweet pin sms send email