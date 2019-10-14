The HoopsHype Daily: Is the best yet to come for Stephen Curry?

PEAK CURRY? Following the offseason departure of Kevin Durant and the brutal injury suffered by Klay Thompson, Steph Curry will have a ton on his plate this upcoming season, no longer having two All-NBA teammates to help share the load with. Well, that’s perfectly fine with Steve Kerr, who believes the two-time MVP is at his peak, both physically and mentally, calling Curry an “amazing player”.

Curry is the highest-paid player in basketball this season, earning $40.2 million, and if he performs at the MVPlevel Kerr thinks he’ll be at, he’ll be worth every penny.

HIELD EXTENSION COMING? One of the most underrated players in basketball, Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, who is shooting 41.9 percent from three for his career, is eligible for a rookie-scale extension.

According to the Sacramento Bee, both sides are eager to get one done, and it might not even end up being for the full max, which would be a huge win for the Kings.

SHHH: We asked a bunch of NBA agents about their advice for clients when it comes to discussing the NBA-China spat. Short answer: Don’t.

“After Klay Thompson rolls out of bed and fixes a 300-year debate in China via Twitter, should he then move on to fixing Palestine? Joe Tsai said it perfectly: It’s just one of those things that exist that is beyond comprehension and debate; it’s a third rail.”

SEASON PREVIEWS: We have high hopes for the Milwaukee Bucks, even though we don’t necessarily think they have a better team than last season.

If you are a New York fan, you don’t need to read our Knicks season preview.

GERALD GREEN GOES DOWN: Not a deep team to begin with, the Rockets fear they’ll be without swingman and important bench piece Gerald Green for a few months after he suffered a broken left foot over the weekend.

NBA 2K’S WORST: These are the players with the worst overall ratings on NBA 2K20.

LINSANITY BEGINS IN CHINA: Jeremy Lin dropped 40 in his first CBA game. It’s already the best scoring mark of his pro career.

GOT THAT BAG: Adjusted to inflation, these are the highest-paid NBA players in history.

The Top 10 players in the ranking combine for a grand total of nine seasons of college basketball. Do as you please with that information.

TRADE RUMOR RANKINGS

These are the players with the most mentions in our trade rumors page the last seven days:

1. Kevin Love

2. Frank Ntilikina

3. Steven Adams

4. Serge Ibaka

5. Kyle Lowry

