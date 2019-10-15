Podcast: Breaking down NBA teams that may surprise in 2019-20

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by USA TODAY Sports’ Trysta Krick. They break down several NBA teams that have the potential to surprise everyone in the 2019-20 season. Time-stamps are below!

5:00: Alex makes the case for why the Indiana Pacers could make some noise in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They aren’t getting much love, but that could change very soon.

10:30: Trysta explains why she believes the New Orleans Pelicans will shock a lot of people this season. Everyone is talking about Zion Williamson, but he has a lot of talent around him too.

15:40: Alex believes the Atlanta Hawks could exceed expectations as well. He explains why he’s not only excited about this team going forward, but believes they could compete in 2019-20 too.

23:10: Trysta also has the New York Knicks as a team poised to surprise people. After missing out on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and signing a lot of role players, New York’s offseason was heavily criticized, but Alex and Trysta explain why the moves may not be as bad you think.

32:45: Alex feels that the Oklahoma City Thunder could be much better than expected, but only if the front office keeps the team together and resists the urge to trade away veterans for more draft picks.

37:05: Trysta likes the Boston Celtics’ offseason moves and breaks down why this team should be able to compete in the Eastern Conference even after losing Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Marcus Morris and more.

This episode is sponsored by Wondery’s new podcast “The Next Big Idea,” which is out now.

If you’re interested in advertising on The HoopsHype Podcast, email hoopshype@hoopshype.com for more information.