The HoopsHype Daily: Kings offer Bogdanovic a max extension

💰 MAX OFFER TO BOGDANOVIC: Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic said the team has offered him a maximum contract extension that would pay more than $50 million and keep him in Sacramento for four more years, but he is in no hurry to sign it. “I would like to stay,” Bogdanovic said. “Everyone knows that I love Sacramento. Everyone loves to be here. It’s a great group of guys. I’m happy right now and I was happy all these years, but I don’t want to rush anything.”

As of right now, if Bogdanovic doesn’t sign the extension and plays out his current deal, he’ll be the league’s 146th highest-paid player next season, and the 68th highest-paid guard, according to our database.

CAVS WAIVE FOUR PLAYERS: Training camp cuts continue with the Cavaliers waiving four players, including former second-round pick Sindarius Thornwell.

POSITION SWITCH ALREADY? Knicks head coach David Fizdale told the media that he’s already given 2019 No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett some playing time at point guard in practice. Barrett, a small forward by trade, says he’s up to the challenge of learning another position.

PORZINGIS FEELS GREAT: Kristaps Porzingis missed all of last season recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in 2017-18. Though he’s anxious to make his regular-season debut next week, he says his knee feels great and that he’s ready to play his game.

MVP BARGAINS: MVP production is not easy to come by in the NBA. And it’s usually not cheap. But according to our research, some teams, including a couple over recent seasons, have had league MVPs for absolutely bargain prices.

KLUTCH GAINS ANOTHER CLIENT: Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic is switching agent representation, joining Rich Paul and Klutch Sports. It’s an interesting move this early, since the Bosnian center, currently recovering from a brutal leg injury, still has three years left on his current deal.

NEW SUPER DUO OPENS UP: James Harden and Russell Westbrook have accomplished a ton individually since separating back in the summer of 2012, including each taking home an MVP trophy. Now, they’re ready to make sacrifices in order to accomplish something neither has been able to, and that’s winning a title.

INJURY WORSE THAN EXPECTED: Unfortunately, though previously reported it could be just a few months until Rockets swingman Gerald Green might be able to return from a foot injury he suffered in practice, it now looks like he could be out for the season.

CHINA DRAMA CONTINUES: Take an inside look at how the Lakers and Nets’ dramatic trip to China unfolded after Rockets general manager tweeted his support of Hong Kong protesters. Spoiler alert: LeBron James was none too happy about the debacle, and wanted to know if there would be repercussions for the Rockets executive.

RETURN OF FORMER TOP PROSPECT: 2009 No. 2 overall pick Hasheem Thabeet, who lasted just five seasons in the NBA for washing out, is making a return to play his professional basketball stateside. It’ll be in the G League, though, and not the NBA. For now, at least.

CELTICS ROOKIES IMPRESSING VET: Marcus Smart has been impressed with the new crop of Celtics rookies, including former Purdue star Carsen Edwards, who Smart says reminds him of former Celtic Eddie House.

