The HoopsHype Daily: Bradley Beal and the Wizards agree to extension

STAR EXTENDS CONTRACT: Despite a whole lot of speculation about his future in Washington, Bradley Beal took the relatively surprising route this morning and agreed to an extension with the Wizards, one that’s worth two years and $72 million. In total, that will make his contract worth four years and $130 million, making Beal one of the highest-paid players in the Association, a well-deserved honor considering his age (26) and production (25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game last season).

Beal was probably the biggest name you could picture getting traded this season. Now, however, that looks a little less likely, since it seems like the two-time All-Star is completely bought in with being a part of the rebuild in the nation’s capital.

HIELD PUTS PRESSURE: Kings third-year guard Buddy Hield said he felt insulted by Sacramento’s extension offer and hinted at a trade demand last night. Kangz in mid-season form already?

🤔 The fact that he has so far reportedly passed on a $90 million offer is quite interesting. When we asked a GM earlier this month about the Hield situation, he told us this: “I don’t know what that deal would look like; maybe something like a four-year deal worth between $70 million and $80 million. Even a deal like Gary Harris got in 2017 (four years, $84 million) may make sense for both sides.”

So is Hield shooting for the moon considering his body of work in the NBA so far?

MELO IN EXILE: ESPN.com’s Baxter Holmes with a good piece on the twilight of Carmelo Anthony’s NBA career. Not so often discussed: Melo’s D had more to do with his shortcomings in Houston than his inability to buy into a diminished role.

💰 Melo has made $233 million in NBA salaries during his career, which puts him at No. 2 all-time among small forward only behind LeBron James.

THE PACERS WAY: Bleacher Report gives us an in-depth look at the Pacers, showing us how the small-market franchise likes to operate by speaking to their top executives and players such as Victor Oladipo.

GRAND FINALE: We finished our ranking with the five finest players of the century. You pretty much have to agree with the order.

PRESEASON MVP? Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson is putting up monster numbers before the games that really count.

SEASON PREVIEWS: The Clippers are everybody’s No. 1 favorite to win the NBA title this season. Ours too.

TROLL ARMY: Daryl Morey’s Twitter mentions blew up partly because of a coordinated harassment campaign.

AD DIG: New Laker Anthony Davis says it feels good when you don’t need to do everything. How’s the view from under the bus, Pelicans?

TOP PICK MEETING EXPECTATIONS: 2019 No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant is being given every chance to hit the ground running as a rookie this season. And so far, according to teammates and his head coach, he’s living up to the hype.

TRAINING WITH YOUR IDOL: Growing up, one of Trae Young’s idols was two-time league MVP Steve Nash. This summer, the Atlanta Hawks floor general got the chance to spend time with the Canadian legend, and pick his brain.

