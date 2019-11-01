2020 aggregate NBA mock draft 2.0: Checking in before the NCAA season

The 2019-20 NCAA college basketball season officially tips off on November 5, putting a national spotlight on several top NBA prospects.

Even though potential lottery picks LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton have already been getting in the swing of things playing in Australia’s National Basketball League, the 2020 NBA mock draft will begin to take form as the college games begin.

Since the first edition of our aggregate mock draft for this class dropped in August, the projected Top 3 picks (Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Memphis’ James Wiseman and UNC’s Cole Anthony) have remained the same.

Ball, meanwhile, has jumped from No. 13 overall to No. 4 overall since playing for Illawarra Hawks in the NBL. Below, we’ve also written intros and brief scouting reports for some of the other players who have moved up the boards since last month.

As always, we looked at the top experts and analysts to provide a wide range of opinions and projections. Early 2020 NBA mock drafts from ESPN, CBS Sports, SI.com, Bleacher Report, Stadium and USA Today Sports Media Group’s Rookie Wire were used for these rankings.

Trendon Watford, LSU

Trendon Watford, one of the top players in the 2019 class, blogs about the NBA Draft, July live period, Fortnite and more. https://t.co/krByKx7jlv pic.twitter.com/HTYUGHFA9w — USA TODAY HSS (@usatodayhss) July 3, 2018

Rank: No. 14 overall

The incoming LSU freshman is a five-star, consensus Top-20 recruit who broke the record for most all-time rebounds in Alabama high school history.

The back-to-back winner of Alabama Mr. Basketball also won three straight state championships for Mountain Brook. Watford was a McDonald’s All-American and also played in the Jordan Brand Classic.

He averaged 18.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in the AAU Circuit. The forward ranked No. 31 in the first edition of our aggregate mock draft but has since jumped to No. 13 overall.

While it is hard to predict how some freshmen will look in their NCAA debuts, consistency to begin the year will go a long way for Watford as he looks to continue making a name for himself.

Obi Toppin, Dayton

Obi Toppin with the best dunk of the season. Surely the first between-the-legs dunk I’ve ever seen in a game. @otoppin1 pic.twitter.com/BE1egy8MNc — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) December 29, 2018

Rank: No. 24 overall

Last season, Obi Toppin was one of the most efficient scorers in college basketball.

His field goal percentage was fantastic, ranking Top 5 overall among all NCAA players. In fact, two of the three players that he trailed (Zion Williamson and Brandon Clarke) were first-round selections in the 2019 NBA Draft.

While he was predominantly a post-up threat for Dayton, on a smaller scale, he was useful in both pick-and-pop and pick-and-roll situations. He also showed a decent stroke from beyond the arc with a reliable jump shot, though it was not exactly his bread and butter.

This year, Andy Katz projects him as one of the Top 10 potential breakout candidates in the NCAA. If so, first-round selection is not out of the question despite the fact that he is already 21 years old.

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State



Mississippi State's Reggie Perry goes for 28 and eight rebounds in 23 minutes as USA tops Russia in the U19 World Cup. Legitimate candidate to be SEC Player of the Year in 2020. Will be Preseason First-Team All-Conference. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 5, 2019

Rank: No. 33 overall

Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry tested the NBA waters after his freshman season, earning an invitation to the inaugural G League Elite Camp and then to the official 2019 NBA Draft Combine. It was clear that he lacked athleticism and still need to improve his speed, agility and leaping ability.

He then represented Team USA’s U19 squad in Greece, leading them to a Gold Medal and winning Tournament MVP. The trip was highlighted by a 28-point performance in a quarterfinal victory against Russia.

Next season, he still has a lot of work to do on his jump shot to even become an average option off the catch. If he gets that going, however, he will continue to climb up big boards as the season progresses.

Already, however, he was mentioned on the Preseason All-American lists for college basketball writers including Jeff Goodman and Jon Rothstein.