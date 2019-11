All NBA rosters in one page (with some extra details)

Combined salaries: $108,120,710

Average NBA 2K rating: 75.8

Combined NBA titles: 2

Combined All-Stars: 8

Agent with most clients on the team: Ty Sullivan (2)

Combined salaries: $118,891,269

Average NBA 2K rating: 77.0

Combined NBA titles: 0

Combined All-Stars: 4

Agent with most clients on the team: Happy Walters (3)

Combined salaries: $126,178,780

Average NBA 2K rating: 77.4

Combined NBA titles: 3

Combined All-Stars: 17

Agent with most clients on the team: Joe Branch (3)

Combined salaries: $124,325,442

Average NBA 2K rating: 75.0

Combined NBA titles: 0

Combined All-Stars: 0

Agent with most clients on the team: Aaron Turner (2)

Combined salaries: $117,090,132

Average NBA 2K rating: 75.5

Combined NBA titles: 0

Combined All-Stars: 0

Agent with most clients on the team: Kieran Piller (2)

Combined salaries: $131,515,996

Average NBA 2K rating: 76.0

Combined NBA titles: 3

Combined All-Stars: 8

Agent with most clients on the team: Rich Paul (3)

Combined salaries: $121,494,535

Average NBA 2K rating: 76.4

Combined NBA titles: 1

Combined All-Stars: 1

Agent with most clients on the team: Jeff Schwartz (2)

Combined salaries: $131,457,368

Average NBA 2K rating: 78.1

Combined NBA titles: 0

Combined All-Stars: 5

Agent with most clients on the team: Jeff Schwartz (3)

Combined salaries: $132,782,467

Average NBA 2K rating: 75.5

Combined NBA titles: 0

Combined All-Stars: 11

Agent with most clients on the team: Jeff Schwartz (3)

Combined salaries: $139,734,684

Average NBA 2K rating: 77.7

Combined NBA titles: 11

Combined All-Stars: 15

Agent with most clients on the team: Aaron Goodwin (3)

Combined salaries: $147,376,300

Average NBA 2K rating: 76.6

Combined NBA titles: 1

Combined All-Stars: 16

Agent with most clients on the team: Jason Ranne (2)

Combined salaries: $114,867,660

Average NBA 2K rating: 76.3

Combined NBA titles: 1

Combined All-Stars: 2

Agent with most clients on the team: Charles Briscoe (2)

Combined salaries: $131,636,911

Average NBA 2K rating: 78.7

Combined NBA titles: 2

Combined All-Stars: 8

Agent with most clients on the team: Happy Walters (3)

Combined salaries: $123,025,205

Average NBA 2K rating: 78.3

Combined NBA titles: 9

Combined All-Stars: 37

Agent with most clients on the team: Rich Paul (4)

Combined salaries: $125,810,923

Average NBA 2K rating: 74.9

Combined NBA titles: 3

Combined All-Stars: 1

Agent with most clients on the team: BJ Armstrong (2)

Combined salaries: $136,873,823

Average NBA 2K rating: 75.7

Combined NBA titles: 3

Combined All-Stars: 5

Agent with most clients on the team: Aaron Mintz (2)

Combined salaries: $130,728,711

Average NBA 2K rating: 76.4

Combined NBA titles: 0

Combined All-Stars: 6

Agent with most clients on the team: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara (3)

Combined salaries: $124,917,228

Average NBA 2K rating: 75.5

Combined NBA titles: 1

Combined All-Stars: 5

Agent with most clients on the team: Aaron Mintz (2)

Combined salaries: $117,685,182

Average NBA 2K rating: 76.4

Combined NBA titles: 0

Combined All-Stars: 1

Agent with most clients on the team: Aaron Mintz (3)

Combined salaries: $112,757,964

Average NBA 2K rating: 76.1

Combined NBA titles: 0

Combined All-Stars: 0

Agent with most clients on the team: Mark Bartelstein (3)

Combined salaries: $133,798,690

Average NBA 2K rating: 75.7

Combined NBA titles: 0

Combined All-Stars: 9

Agent with most clients on the team: Thaddeus Foucher (2)

Combined salaries: $130,590,159

Average NBA 2K rating: 75.5

Combined NBA titles: 0

Combined All-Stars: 1

Agent with most clients on the team: Raymond Brothers (3)

Combined salaries: $129,631,866

Average NBA 2K rating: 77.4

Combined NBA titles: 0

Combined All-Stars: 8

Agent with most clients on the team: Aaron Mintz (1)

Combined salaries: $120,938,911

Average NBA 2K rating: 75.1

Combined NBA titles: 1

Combined All-Stars: 0

Agent with most clients on the team: Bill Duffy (3)

Combined salaries: $145,807,833

Average NBA 2K rating: 77.0

Combined NBA titles: 2

Combined All-Stars: 10

Agent with most clients on the team: Thaddeus Foucher (2)

Combined salaries: $113,513,792

Average NBA 2K rating: 76.4

Combined NBA titles: 3

Combined All-Stars: 0

Agent with most clients on the team: Jeff Schwartz (3)

Combined salaries: $123,969,964

Average NBA 2K rating: 76.8

Combined NBA titles: 1

Combined All-Stars: 11

Agent with most clients on the team: Steve Heumann (3)

Combined salaries: $123,563,495

Average NBA 2K rating: 76.1

Combined NBA titles: 13

Combined All-Stars: 8

Agent with most clients on the team: Bill Duffy (2)

Combined salaries: $116,261,247

Average NBA 2K rating: 78.2

Combined NBA titles: 0

Combined All-Stars: 0

Agent with most clients on the team: Jason Ranne (2)

Combined salaries: $128,664,086

Average NBA 2K rating: 74.4

Combined NBA titles: 1

Combined All-Stars: 9

Agent with most clients on the team: Happy Walters (2)