Trevor Booker on his free-agent workouts, the next super-team and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by NBA veteran Trevor Booker. They discuss their early-season observations, Booker’s free-agent workouts with the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets, how players view tanking, crazy stories from Booker’s career, the NBA’s next super-team and more. Time-stamps are below!

1:15: Trevor discusses the teams and players that have surprised him so far this season, and how many games he typically needs to see in order to believe a team’s success is sustainable.

4:20: The Philadelphia 76ers are 5-1, which is tied for the NBA’s best record. Trevor briefly played for Philly in 2017-18 and he discusses what’s going right for the 76ers. He also discuss how the 76ers and Sam Hinkie deserve credit because the team’s seven-year, Trust-the-Process plan worked out.

8:35: Trevor discusses whether one of his teams ever tanked and how players typically respond to tanking.

11:20: Trevor is widely regarded as a great veteran and positive locker-room presence. He discusses where he learned those qualities and the veterans who had a big impact on him when he first entered the NBA.

14:10: Trevor spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with those crazy Washington Wizards teams that had Gilbert Arenas, Nick Young, JaVale McGee, Andray Blatche, etc. He shares some funny stories from those Wizards teams and what it was like starting his career there.

16:20: The Los Angeles Clippers are 5-2 and the Los Angeles Lakers are 5-1. Trevor talks about where these teams will go from here.

17:55: Trevor talks about the process of getting new players acclimated and how long it typically takes to get everyone on the same page.

19:40: All eyes are on Zion Williamson to see how he performs as a rookie, but first he must get healthy. Trevor shares what advice he’d give to Zion as he recovers from his torn meniscus.

20:30: Trevor is a free agent and he recently worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. He talks about how those workouts went and provides an update on his free-agency status.

24:15: Trevor talks about the charter school that he opened in Charlotte (the Combine Academy) and how that came together.

26:37: How often does Trevor gets free-agency updates from his agent, Jason Glushon, as he waits for an NBA team to call?

27:30: Trevor shares another crazy story from his Washington Wizards days. This one involves teammates getting into a fistfight outside of a nightclub.

28:50: Who was Trevor’s favorite NBA player growing up?

30:05: Trevor shares his favorite teammates of all-time.

30:50: A listener asked: What’s the hardest thing about being out of the NBA and why are so many talented veterans having a hard time finding a spot (such as Booker, Jamal Crawford and Carmelo Anthony)?

32:30: Would Booker consider signing overseas if an NBA offer doesn’t come?

34:55: Trevor predicts where the NBA’s next super-team will be located and which superstar player will be involved.

