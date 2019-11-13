The HoopsHype Daily: Trae Young is on an insane run right now, and he's making a bit of history in the process

YOUNG EN FUEGO: 2018 No. 2 overall draft pick Trae Young has been performing at an insane level recently, and last night was no different. The young Hawks point guard went off for 42 points (on just 21 field-goal attempts!) on the road against an elite Nuggets squad on Tuesday, nailing eight triples and chipping in with 11 assists for good measure.

In the process, Young became the first player 21 or younger to post three-straight games with at least 30 points and 10 assists, and just the third player with multiple 40-point, 10-assist games prior to turning 22, joining LeBron James and Michael Jordan on the illustrious list.

It’s been a fairly decent start to the season for Young, who is now averaging 28.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 2019-20 through nine games played. The two players who were part of the draft-night trade two summers ago, Young and Luka Doncic, both have the look of special talents, so it’s safe to say both Atlanta and Dallas came out as winners that night.

HOT SEATS IN NYC: The New York Knicks lost yet again last night, falling to the 4-7 Chicago Bulls by a final scoreline of 120-102. After days of speculation on the job security of head coach David Fizdale, a report came out courtesy of SNYtv’s Ian Begley turning the spotlight on two of the team’s top executives, team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry.

According to Begley’s sources, Mills and Perry spoke to Knicks owner Jim Dolan on Monday and came away with the impression that their jobs would be safe as long as the Knicks show some sort of progress this season. Well, if the last few games are to be taken as an indicator, Mills and Perry might be in some trouble.

A.D. PLAYING THROUGH INJURY: The Lakers won their eighth game in 10 tries on Tuesday, but the most interesting thing to come out of the contest was the news that Anthony Davis is playing through multiple injuries, one to his shoulder and one to his ribs.

His attitude towards playing through these knocks is admirable and Los Angeles is playing their best basketball in a very long time but at the same time, one has to wonder: Is it really smart for the superstar big man to be pushing himself this hard in mid-November, when the Lakers have such high expectations for the playoffs that are still months away? Maybe a night off would be the wise course of action for Davis. Los Angeles plays again tonight, so we’ll see how caution the team/player choose to be.

QUIET DRAMA IN HOUSTON: ESPN goes behind the scenes in Houston to report on the tension within the Rockets, and around the Association, following Daryl Morey’s infamous Hong Kong tweet.

P.G. RETURN DATE SET? Per Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Clippers forward Paul George is set to make his return on Thursday night for L.A.’s game against the Pelicans. George averaged 28.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season, finishing third in MVP voting for 2018-19. He and Kawhi Leonard could be an unfair duo once they get going.

ANOTHER KEY PLAYER GOES DOWN: Another day, another injury to a key rotation piece around the NBA. According to reports, Rockets 2-guard Eric Gordon is going to undergo knee surgery that will keep him out approximately six weeks. Not good.

DIPO GETTING CLOSER? There’s still no timetable for Victor Oladipo’s return, but yesterday, the Pacers assigned the All-Star shooting guard to the team’s G League team so he could get another practice in. That has to be a good sign that he’s getting closer to a return.

ROOKIE EXPLODES: First-year Chicago point guard Coby White hit seven three-pointers in the fourth quarter of last night’s contest against the Knicks, setting the Bulls record for most triples in a single period. The league-wide record for most three-pointers in a quarter is nine (it belongs to Klay Thompson), so White wasn’t far off that pace.

STEPH CLAPS BACK AT GOAT: Michael Jordan made headlines in an interview for saying Stephen Curry isn’t quite a Hall-of-Famer just yet. The Warriors point guard clapped back recently, referring to Jordan as one of his haters and saying he was going to send the Bulls legend a pair of his shoes. They should probably settle this in a televised game of one-on-one, if we’re being honest. (We’d even settle for H.O.R.S.E.)

FORMER TOP PICK WORKING HIS WAY BACK: The New York Times spoke to Magic head coach Steve Clifford about Markelle Fultz’s progress this year, and to former National League Rookie of the Year (baseball) Steve Sax, known for one of the most famous cases of the yips, about what it’s like to lose your confidence that drastically.

NETS EXEC STEPS DOWN: In what was a shocking bit of news, Nets CEO David Levy stepped down from his position with Brooklyn after fewer than two months on the job. The decision was described as mutual.

KRISTAPS STILL ADJUSTING: Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis spoke to Sports Illustrated about his struggles this season. Mark Cuban also added his thoughts in the piece.

I.T. SPEAKS ABOUT NEXT STOP: After famously saying his goal in free agency a few years ago was to back up the Bricks trunk (i.e., get paid handsomely), a humbled Isaiah Thomas told The Athletic he hopes his next contract is a more long-term one.

🏦 Thomas, currently the 314th-highest paid player in the league, is coming off back-to-back summers where he was forced to sign one-year deals.

