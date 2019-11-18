Markelle Fultz has been among the most efficient transition finishers

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz recorded a career-high 19 points on Sunday night during a victory over the Washington Wizards.

The former No. 1 overall pick connected twice from beyond the arc on just three attempts. It was just the second time in his career that he made multiple three-pointers during a regular-season NBA game.

But the most memorable moment of the evening came in the final minute of his performance. Fultz had a brilliant takeaway, intercepting a pass from Bradley Beal and then speeding up the floor for a quick slam to secure the win.

After scoring the bucket, he could hardly contain his joy and let loose on an emotional celebratory scream.

Something worth noting is Fultz has been excellent in the open court for the Magic. He is averaging 1.46 points per possession in transition, which ranks in the 93rd percentile among all players in the NBA. In fact, among those in the Eastern Conference who have had at least 20 transition finishes, only five players have more efficient.

When he has the ball in the open court, he has been at his best since joining Orlando. There are 58 players who have had at least 15 opportunities as the ballhandler in transition, as he did in the final seconds against Washington, and no one has averaged more points per possession on these looks than Fultz.

MARKELLE FULTZ DUNK IN TRANSITION pic.twitter.com/A3neivHqHy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 24, 2019

The guard also has a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in transition, showcasing some effective playmaking on these looks as well. If he can keep distributing that well, he can get into more of a rhythm with his teammates on fastbreaks.

For a player whose confidence needs as much rebuilding as his jump shot, finding things that work well for him will continue to help his development. Orlando will look for any way to reinvigorate him, as it can only help his game.