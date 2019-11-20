The HoopsHype Daily: LeBron James continues to make history, setting records we didn't even know existed

RIDICULOUS: After dropping 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron James is now the first player in NBA history with a triple-double recorded against every single NBA team. The most hilarious part is that LeBron admitted after the game that he didn’t even know he had just earned that insane distinction, and instead thought that when head coach Frank Vogel singled him out in the locker room after the game, that he was about to be called out on his seven turnovers against Oklahoma City.

The other players trailing James in regards to this record are Russell Westbrook, who has triple-doubles against 29 teams (he also faces the Thunder this year with a shot to tie LeBron’s new record), and Jason Kidd, who got triple-doubles against 28 teams.

🏆 LeBron is currently No. 2 in our MVP rankings behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. Only Michael Jordan and Karl Malone have won the MVP award in their Age 35 season. Could LBJ be third?

PREDICTABLY RUSTY: Carmelo Anthony started, missed 10 of 14 shots and turned the ball over five times in his first game with the Blazers, a loss vs. New Orleans. Here we broke down how good of a fit he’s with Portland.

💰 If he stays with the team for the rest of the season, Melo will make $2.1 million. That’s not even one percent of his career earnings.

DINWIDDIE VS. THE NBA: The standoff between Spencer Dinwiddie and the NBA on whether he can convert his contract into digital coin continues, and doesn’t look to be ending anytime soon.

KING’S RANSOM: An executive stole $13 million from the Sacramento Kings. This is how he did it.

RILEY SPEAKS: Miami Heat team president Pat Riley talks about Miami’s early success this year and whether or not he’s eyeing a big move down the line. Considering the Heat currently sit at 9-3, rank in the Top-5 in net rating and have an elite young core on cheap deals surrounding All-Star Jimmy Butler, they might be wise to stand pat (no pun intended), at least for the time being.

FROM AFRICA TO THE NBA: Joel Embiid, Hakeem Olajuwon and Dikembe Mutombo join The Athletic to discuss legacies, basketball in Africa, Embiid’s future – and much more.

DEFENDING AIN’T EASY: Lonzo Ball opens up about the five players he’s faced who were the most difficult to guard.

NOT ON THE HOT SEAT? Knicks owner James Dolan continues to give head coach David Fizdale his vote of confidence.

FREE AGENCY NEWS: Sneaker king PJ Tucker is close to signing a deal with Nike.

LAMELO’S LIFE: Bleacher Report on 2020 draft prospect LaMelo Ball and his life in Australia.

COACHING AN ALL-TIME GREAT: Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reports about Frank Vogel and the intriguing dynamic of coaching LeBron James, including comments from Vogel himself.

SALARY QUIZ: WHO’S THIS NBA PLAYER? 🤔

