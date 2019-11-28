The HoopsHype Daily: Former No. 2 overall pick Jabari Parker won't rule out a return to team that drafted him

A POSSIBLE COMEBACK: Jabari Parker misses Milwaukee and won’t rule out a return there after the season. Parker is currently in great form, averaging 19.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 51.0/25.9/72.5 shooting splits in his last 13 games, which coincide with him entering the starting lineup since John Collins got suspended.

Parker is under contract for one more season after this one, one that would cost the Hawks $6.5 million unless the swingman opts out using the player option his deal contains. If Parker keeps up the pace he’s on, it’s very possible he could land a contract larger than the one Atlanta has him under, but it’s doubtful the Bucks will be the ones offering him big-time money considering their tight cap situation.

FORMER TEAMMATES: The Undefeated interviewed Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis about the events that have transpired over the last year, including Davis’ trade request.

MORE NEEDED: Kristaps Porzingis’ play this season will determine how far the Mavs can make it in the playoffs. If he continues to struggle against elite competition as he did during Tuesday’s game against the Clippers, Dallas will be in trouble come playoff time.

💰 Porzingis is the 31st-highest paid player this season, and his salary goes up each of the next four years, so the Mavs have to help him find his pre-injury form.

MELO’S RETURN: Behind the scenes on Carmelo’s first few days in Portland, including commentary from Melo himself, as well as from Damian Lillard.

BECOMING A LEADER: Bleacher Report reports on Kyrie Irving’s infamously sour attitude and how he’s slowly becoming a leader with his new team, Brooklyn.

🤔 Kyrie’s Nets, without his services due to injury, fell to the Celtics 121-110 last night, in a contest in which Boston fans spent the night jeering their former point guard. After the game, Irving posted a long-winded statement on social media regarding his disdain with the situation and sports/life in general. Good luck reading through that and trying to figure out exactly what he was trying to say.

TOUGH INJURY: Brandon Ingram says he went through a spell of depression and questioned his future in basketball due to the blood clots he had to deal with last season.

MAPLE JORDAN: How Andrew Wiggins has managed to undergo a breakout season in his own words, as well as those of his coach, Ryan Saunders, and his general manager, Gersson Rosas.

LAKERS ROLLING: The Lakers are playing elite-level basketball and their coaches have a lot to do with it.

LOUD NOISES: Speaking of the Lakers, Anthony Davis and Co. traveled to New Orleans for the first time since the star big man was traded. Predictably, he was loudly booed throughout the game.

🔥 Davis didn’t seem to mind the reaction, however, as the star big man dropped 41 points against the Pelicans, setting the record for highest point total by a player in their first matchup against their former team.

PHILANTHROPY: Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is having his best season, and the fact that he’s getting more confident off the court is really helping.

KLAY ON THE MIC: Injured All-Star Klay Thompson was Golden State’s sideline reporter on Wednesday, and it went as fantastically as one could imagine. Here he is, breaking down all of his bobbleheads in the most Klay way possible.

