This has been the longest the NBA has been without a trade since 1968 (outside of lockout years)

There has not been a trade in the NBA since Russell Westbrook was moved in July, which represents an unprecedented slowness for the league.

According to our research, that is actually the longest the NBA has been without a trade since 1968 – excluding seasons shortened by lockouts. In fact, for the first time ever in a non-lockout season, this is the first time there have been no trades in August, September, October or November.

We asked some of the high-ranking folks that work for teams why they believe there has been such little movement this year.

“With so many new players on new teams, many teams are still trying to figure out their needs,” explained one NBA executive. “Look at how many stars changed teams. I think that is the main reason for the drought.”

Six players who made All-NBA honors switched teams during the 2019-20 offseason. That more than doubled the previous record set in 1998 and also matched the total of the previous four offseasons combined. It also does not include top stars like Anthony Davis and Jimmy Butler, who did not make All-NBA last season.

Only 43.6% of NBA players are entering the 2019-20 season with the same team that they were on to start the 2018-19 season. That 43.6% return rate is the lowest of the 21st century. See which teams brought back the most/least players from last year: https://t.co/TlBzQoN41G — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) October 23, 2019

As we wrote last month, only 43.6 percent of players in the NBA returned to the same team this season that they were on for opening night last year. That was the lowest mark of any year during the 21st century.

While the massive shaking of the snow globe across the association played an obviously big role in the current trade draught, another NBA front office personnel offered a different reason: “The fact that two-way contracts, in some scenarios, allow teams another avenue to supplement roster needs.”

For example, the Golden State Warriors have been decimated by injury this season. So to replenish their roster, they have received 421 minutes from Ky Bowman and 241 minutes from Damion Lee. These two teammates lead all players on two-way contracts in playing time so far this season.

There are 35 players who are currently signed to two-way deals for an NBA team in 2019-20. While these contracts do not provide the major shakeup that a trade would provide, it does give immediate relief for rosters without worry about mortgaging the future.

