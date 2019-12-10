USA Today Sports

The most impressive wingspans in the NBA

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The most impressive wingspans in the NBA

Gallery

The most impressive wingspans in the NBA

December 10, 2019- by

By: |

With those arms, these players can really play bigger than their size.

Basketball, Gallery, NBA

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home