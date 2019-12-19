Nets' Joe Harris could 'at least double his money' as a free agent

Brooklyn Nets wing Joe Harris will be a free agent this offseason and due to his three-point shooting, he could be up for a major paycheck.

Harris, 28, is averaging 14.9 points per game with 2.8 three-pointers while shooting 43.6 percent from beyond the arc. He has impressed for the Nets in the minutes without Kyrie Irving since the point guard has missed time due to injury, averaging 17.9 points per 36 minutes.

That suggests that with increased playing time and touches, he has been able to produce well for his team. This has led ESPN’s Zach Lowe to note that Harris, who currently makes $8 million annually, could make somewhere in the $16 million range per season on his new contract (via The Lowe Post):

“The phrase ‘at least double his money’ has been thrown around by league insiders … [He] is good. He is a good, all-around player. He is tough. He plays defense.”

Harris has been one of the most prolific, productive shooters on spot-up attempts as well on handoffs and when coming off screens.

According to Cleaning the Glass, he has ranked in the 90th percentile or better on three-pointers in each of the past three seasons. There have been few players in the league who have been as impressive as a shooter, where every team in the NBA is looking to improve.

With such a valuable commodity as a skilled marksman, there is a bright future ahead for the starting wing.