The HoopsHype Daily: With the trade deadline approaching, we go over some of the latest NBA trade scuttle

NBA TRADE RUMORS – THE LATEST: Over the past three days, an inordinate (at least by this season’s standards) amount of trade rumors were reported by a variety of reputable reporters, so we decided to recap some of the juiciest and most interesting stuff we heard.

Warriors guard Alec Burks is having one of the best seasons of his career (15.5 ppg and 4.4 rpg), but since the team is tanking, reports over the weekend state that Golden State would be willing to move him for the right price .

YESTERDAY IN THE ASSOCIATION: LeBron James reached yet another milestone in a win and Lonzo Ball had one of his best games of the season.

James, on a night he had 13 points, six rebounds and 13 assists, reached the 9,000 career assist threshold. He now ranks ninth all-time in dimes. He’s also the only player in league history with over 9,000 assists and 9,000 rebounds for a career. Decent career so far there, LeBron.

Meanwhile, James’ former teammate Lonzo went off for 27 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, hitting a career-high seven threes in the process. Don’t look now but the Pelicans have won five of their last six games.

ATHLETE OF THE DECADE: Speaking of that LeBron guy, yesterday he was named the Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Decade, edging out Tom Brady and Usain Bolt for the award. LeBron told the AP he has his eye on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time points record, so that should tell you how long he plans on sticking around. We’re not complaining.

BROTHERLY LOVE: Some more NBA history was made over the weekend, as Jrue, Justin and Aaron Holiday became the first trio of brothers to play in the same game when the Pelicans faced off with the Pacers. New Orleans came out on top, so Jrue now holds bragging rights over his two younger brothers, at least until they meet again in February.

THE THIRD BALL BRO: Speaking of popular basketball families, LiAngelo Ball has joined the Thunder’s G League team, the OKC Blue, as a practice player. In all honesty, that’s probably the closest he’s going to get to the NBA.

CLARKSON IN UTAH: We analyze the fit between the Jazz and their newest acquisition Jordan Clarkson, who they traded for last week. So far, the fit has been great, as Clarkson is averaging 14 points off the bench for his new team.

BEST TO WORST: We rank every NBA team by their win percentage in the 2010s as the decade comes to a close. Shield your eyes, Kings fans.

PROMISING DEBUT: Former mega-prospect Michael Porter Jr. had his first career start for the Nuggets last night and was awesome, scoring 19 points on 10 field-goal attempts, including this nasty dunk in traffic, to go with six boards. If Porter reaches his full potential, Denver is going to be an absolute force for years to come.

FIGURING IT OUT: Spurs fans have been frustrated this year with Gregg Popovich’s use of former first-round pick Lonnie Walker. Recently, Rudy Gay talked about the talented young guard, stating that Walker is finally starting to understand how to make a bigger impact for San Antonio.

DUNK CONTEST HYPE: Zach LaVine (along with Aaron Gordon) put on one of the greatest dunk exhibitions in history a few years ago. Well, LaVine says he’s open to doing the Dunk Contest again this year, which would be great considering the last few Dunk Contests were relative duds.

STILL TRYING TO PLAY: Jamal Crawford is enjoying spending time with his family, but says he’s still not retired even though he turns 40 in March.

NO BEEF: Buddy Hield complained to the media last week about Kings head coach Luke Walton and his lack of trust in his players. Hield walked that back over the weekend, saying that he apologized to his teammates for making his gripes public and that he and his coach are on better terms now.

NCAA WATCH: Losing James Wiseman was a blow for the college game, but there are a few other big men in the NCAA with NBA potential who should have your attention.

SALARY QUIZ: WHO’S THIS NBA PLAYER? 🤔

Click here for the answer.

Feel super free to forward this newsletter to your friends. Subscribe here.