The HoopsHype Daily: Welcome the new year with some of the NBA's latest news, and some of our best from 2019

CONTENDERS INTERESTED IN TT: Playoff teams around the Association are eyeing Cavs center Tristan Thompson for a potential trade, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Makes sense for a variety of reasons: Cleveland is in the early stages of a rebuild, Thompson is a veteran in a contract year and averaging 12.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

LOTTERY PICK OUT: Wizards big man Rui Hachimura is set to miss several more weeks after having groin surgery. That does not sound pleasant.

SLOW START: Al Horford was one of the offseason’s biggest acquisitions by the Sixers, but he’s struggled so far to acclimate with playing alongside Joel Embiid. Horford knows he can do better, and Philadelphia has to hope he figures it out soon.

BLING BLING: Lamar Odom is selling one of his NBA championship rings, and it could go for as much as $100,000.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Former 35-year-old NBA rookie Pablo Prigioni is now an assistant coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and many around the Association believe he has future head coach written all over him.

TOP DOG FROM EACH TEAM: With the decade coming to a close, we pick the best player from each team for the 2010s. We went with Kevin Durant for the Thunder, which surely won't cause any sort of reaction from the Oklahoma City fanbase.

BEST TO WORST: We rank every NBA team by their win percentage in the 2010s as the decade comes to a close. Shield your eyes, Kings fans.

IN THE MONEY: There's 16 players owed at least $140 million in guaranteed salaries going forward. We rank them.

HOF 🏆 TALK: We ranked the Top 10 greatest Hall of Fame classes ever, but after next year's inductees are announced, we might have to revise that list, because this group could eclipse most of the other ones we ranked.

LIFE ON THE ROAD: We spoke with beat writers covering typically lousy NBA franchises to see what that's like. Drama can make great copy.

CLARKSON IN UTAH: We analyze the fit between the Jazz and their newest acquisition Jordan Clarkson, who they traded for last week. So far, the fit has been great, as Clarkson is averaging 14 points off the bench for his new team.

