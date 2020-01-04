Eric Pincus on latest NBA trade buzz, his cap expertise and more

On this episode, Alex Kennedy is joined by NBA analyst Eric Pincus, who writes for Bleacher Report and helps run the Sports Business Classroom every summer. They discuss the latest trade rumblings from the NBA’s G League Showcase, Pincus’ career, his salary-cap expertise, his hope of someday working in an NBA front office and more. Time-stamps are below!

1:15: Eric talks about his journalism career, which has included stints at the Los Angeles Times, Bleacher Report and Basketball Insiders among other outlets.

4:00: Each summer, Eric helps run the Sports Business Class with Larry Coon. The program teaches students (including current NBA executives and coaches) about the Collective Bargaining Agreement, salary-cap rules and more. Eric talks about how he got involved with the SBC and how he became a CBA/cap expert.

11:25: Eric talks about his hope of eventually working in an NBA front office, as long as it’s the right opportunity.

15:10: Eric and Alex were at the G League Showcase in Las Vegas, so they discuss the trade rumblings from the event (which Eric wrote about here). They start with Andre Iguodala’s situation with the Memphis Grizzlies and the likelihood that he gets traded rather than bought out.

18:39: The Phoenix Suns are a team worth monitoring, especially since many executives would love to make a deal for Aron Baynes. However, it seems that the Suns are leaning toward being buyers rather than sellers. Eric has heard that the Clippers are interested in Baynes, but that Phoenix wants to keep Baynes and try to add a veteran like Danilo Gallinari.

22:45: Will the Oklahoma City Thunder move their veterans for more draft picks and young assets prior to the deadline, or could they actually be buyers (as some reports have suggested)?

26:15: Eric reported that the Sacramento Kings are “unpredictable” as the deadline approaches, which lines up with what we’ve written. Nobody knows if this team will buy or sell at the deadline because they’re so desperate to make the playoffs, but they’re also continuing to fall in the standings. Will the Kings be active prior to the Feb. deadline?

29:49: The New Orleans Pelicans have played better recently and they’ll (hopefully) get Zion Williamson back soon. What they do with Jrue Holiday, Derrick Favors, JJ Redick and others may largely depend on how they play over the next month and a half and how players fit with Williamson.

