The HoopsHype Daily: The Sixers are scouring the league for trade options, and a change might be necessary

CHANGES COMING IN PHILLY? There’s no doubt the Philadelphia 76ers have been one of this season’s most disappointing teams. Expected to be a contender from the jump, fighting with Milwaukee to be the Eastern Conference’s best team, the Sixers sit fifth in East thus far this campaign with a 24-14 record, set to not even have home court in a potential first-round series against the Raptors.

On Thursday, a report from The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor stated that Philadelphia is looking around the Association for wing shooting while listing out a few of the players they’re considering. Among them: Malik Beasley, Glenn Robinson III, Andre Iguodala and former Philadelphia fan favorite Robert Covington.

But maybe the Sixers should think bigger than that. If Philadelphia is completely attached to the idea of Ben Simmons being a point guard, then how can they deny that the fit between he and Joel Embiid is awkward? Embiid plays a slow-plodding style which stymies Simmons’ transition prowess and struggles as an outside shooter, just like Simmons. Add Al Horford to the mix and the Sixers are left with a mess of frontcourt players making a ton of money who overlap each other stylistically.

It won’t be an easy decision, but making a major move could be Philadelphia’s best chance to contend in the near future, because they have the talent to do so, the pieces just don’t make much sense together. Simply adding wing shooting likely won’t be enough to help the Sixers reach the lofty expectations they had this season.

LATEST TRADE SCUTTLE: We got some interesting trade talk yesterday.

🏀 The Knicks reportedly don’t have plans to trade Marcus Morris, though that could certainly change quickly if they get a big-time offer.

🏀 USA Today Sports’ Jeff Zillgitt breaks down the validity of those Karl-Anthony Towns trade rumors.

TRADE RUMOR RANKINGS: We ranked the five players who have been mentioned most in trade rumors over the past week, with Andre Drummond leading the way.

EMBIID GOES DOWN: Joel Embiid will undergo surgery today to repair a torn ligament in his left hand, and will be re-evaluated in a week or two. This could be a good chance for Philadelphia to judge how their team looks without one of their most expensive players.

ALL-STAR RETURN? Kyrie Irving is ramping up the contact in practice and hopes to return next week.

FREE-AGENT PLANS: Anthony Davis is reportedly planning on signing a three-year deal this summer so he can hit free agency again when he’s 29 and still in his prime. Solid logic there.

ALL-STAR VOTING: LeBron James has overtaken Luka Doncic as the leading vote-getter in 2020 All-Star voting. Alex Caruso and Tacko Fall continue to rack up votes, too.

FULTZ REBORN: Markelle Fultz discusses his resurgent season for the Magic, including a look at how intensive his rehab was that allowed him to find his jumper again.

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER: JJ Redick continues to post impressive numbers, including ranking near the top of the league in three-point percentage, despite approaching his late-30s. He discusses his approach here.

STEADY IMPROVEMENT: Although his scoring is down from last year, Emmanuel Mudiay is having his best season in 2019-20, according to various advanced metrics. He says Quin Snyder’s tough coaching has a lot to do with his improved impact.

QUICK REBUILD: Damian Lillard ended the Thunder’s Russell Westbrook era with that insanely deep series-ending three-pointer last playoffs. And yet, even while rebuilding, OKC has maintained a playoff-level of play. The Athletic does a deep-dive into how the Thunder were able to rebuild so quickly without having to tank for a year or two.

LARRY LEGEND: How would Larry Bird fare in today’s NBA? That question is answered by people who would know, including Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle, who was once a teammate of Bird’s.

REMEMBERING STERN: Metta World Peace, best known for his role in Malice in the Palace, says David Stern handled the aftermath of that fateful night properly. World Peace was suspended for a total of 86 games for his role in that near-riot.

NCAA WATCH: We break down some of the top hidden gems currently dominating college basketball who could turn into good NBA players one day.

