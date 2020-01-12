Tony Parker is the only NBA player ever with a positive record against all 30 teams

Tony Parker announced his retirement last summer following a memorable career that saw him win four NBA titles and make the All-Star Game six times. His final year with the Hornets was not the stuff of legend, but one particular event during that season made his NBA career even more remarkable. In beating the Spurs in a January game, the French guard accomplished something no other player had: a positive record against all 30 franchises.

Parker is not the only longtime Spur without a losing record against any of the other teams. David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili are part of that exclusive club, but of course they could never get a winning record vs. San Antonio since they spent their entire time in the NBA rocking the black and grey of the Spurs.

Danny Green, who is currently 9-9 vs. Milwaukee, could become the second player with a positive record against every single NBA franchise this season should the Lakers beat the Bucks on the road in March.

Other players without losing records against any franchise include Magic Johnson, James Worthy, Bill Russell, Sam Jones, KC Jones and Bob Cousy, but it was easier to achieve that back in the day (especially in the case of Celtics legends) since there were fewer NBA teams then.