NBA Free Agency 2020: Centers

Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Detroit Pistons
17.4 ppg, 15.7 rpg, 1.8 bpg
The league’s leading rebounder by average four of the last five seasons, he’s producing huge number yet again this season for the Pistons, though it hasn’t helped the team much in the win column.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-7 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
19.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.1 bpg
High-energy, athletic big man who is extremely efficient at finishing in the paint, and gets after it on defense.
3. Serge Ibaka
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
15.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.0 bpg
Moving to center has helped him enjoy a career renaissance, as he’s helped Toronto remain afloat in 2019-20 despite a ton of injuries to the team.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
13.1 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 51.9 FG%
A high-energy big man who has become a double-double machine over the last two seasons.
5. Marc Gasol
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Toronto Raptors
6.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.4 apg
His numbers are way down, but he’s still making a huge impact during his time on the floor, as indicated by his 10-plus swing rating on the year.
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
15.5 ppg, 13.9 rpg, 2.9 bpg
Still putting up huge numbers, but the teams he plays for likewise continue to play at mediocre levels. Strange pattern.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
8.7 ppg, 10.0 rpg
Once he returned from injury and a personal loss, the Pelicans started performing much better, which speaks highly to his value as a player.
8. Aron Baynes
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Phoenix Suns
12.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg
Shooting a career-high mark number of three-pointers (and making them at a decent rate) while contributing offensively as an elite screen-setter.
9. Enes Kanter
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.3 ppg, 8.6 rpg
Good scorer down low and a plus rebounder. His defense continues to leave something to be desired, though.
10. Dwight Howard
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
7.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg
For the first time in a while, he has truly put the team ahead of himself, and the results have worked out fantastically for the Lakers. Proving he has plenty left in the tank.
11. DeMarcus Cousins
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg (2018-19)
Has missed all of this season with a torn ACL. His complete lack of luck health-wise over recent years will concern teams when he hits free agency.
12. Robin Lopez
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
5.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg
His numbers are minuscule, but his impact far outweighs his raw averages. The advanced stats say he’s an elite rim-protector.
13. Frank Kaminsky
Team Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Phoenix Suns
11.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg
Bounced back this season after an ugly final campaign with the Hornets. Solid scoring backup big man.
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Golden State Warriors
7.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg
Despite playing on a bad Warriors team and getting a chance to put up big numbers, his raw stats have taken a dip this season. The advanced marks, however, say he’s having one of the better years of his career.
15. Mason Plumlee
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Denver Nuggets
6.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg
Serviceable backup center with some hops who is an underrated passer.
16. Bismack Biyombo
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
7.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg
Backup center with decent defensive chops.
17. Meyers Leonard
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
6.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg
Elite three-point shooter for a center, though his slow release means he can only shoot them when he’s wide open.
