NBA Free Agency 2020: Centers

NBA Free Agency 2020: Centers

Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Detroit Pistons
17.4 ppg, 15.7 rpg, 1.8 bpg

The league’s leading rebounder by average four of the last five seasons, he’s producing huge number yet again this season for the Pistons, though it hasn’t helped the team much in the win column.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2019/20 Earnings: $27,093,018
Career Earnings: $109,078,708
Unrestricted / Center / 6-7 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
19.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.1 bpg

High-energy, athletic big man who is extremely efficient at finishing in the paint, and gets after it on defense.
Agent: Rich Paul
2019/20 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $15,516,382
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
15.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.0 bpg

Moving to center has helped him enjoy a career renaissance, as he’s helped Toronto remain afloat in 2019-20 despite a ton of injuries to the team.
Agent:
2019/20 Earnings: $23,271,604
Career Earnings: $119,814,305
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
13.1 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 51.9 FG%

A high-energy big man who has become a double-double machine over the last two seasons.
Agent: Rich Paul
2019/20 Earnings: $18,539,130
Career Earnings: $98,094,129
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Toronto Raptors
6.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.4 apg

His numbers are way down, but he’s still making a huge impact during his time on the floor, as indicated by his 10-plus swing rating on the year.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2019/20 Earnings: $25,595,700
Career Earnings: $178,007,443
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
15.5 ppg, 13.9 rpg, 2.9 bpg

Still putting up huge numbers, but the teams he plays for likewise continue to play at mediocre levels. Strange pattern.
Agent: Sean Kennedy
2019/20 Earnings: $27,093,018
Career Earnings: $101,684,934
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
8.7 ppg, 10.0 rpg

Once he returned from injury and a personal loss, the Pelicans started performing much better, which speaks highly to his value as a player.
Agent: Wallace Prather
2019/20 Earnings: $17,650,000
Career Earnings: $100,271,159
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Phoenix Suns
12.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg

Shooting a career-high mark number of three-pointers (and making them at a decent rate) while contributing offensively as an elite screen-setter.
Agent: Daniel Moldovan
2019/20 Earnings: $5,453,280
Career Earnings: $31,080,340
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.3 ppg, 8.6 rpg

Good scorer down low and a plus rebounder. His defense continues to leave something to be desired, though.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $4,767,000
Career Earnings: $98,941,431
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
7.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg

For the first time in a while, he has truly put the team ahead of himself, and the results have worked out fantastically for the Lakers. Proving he has plenty left in the tank.
Agent: Charles Briscoe
2019/20 Earnings: $5,603,850
Career Earnings: $240,096,336
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg (2018-19)

Has missed all of this season with a torn ACL. His complete lack of luck health-wise over recent years will concern teams when he hits free agency.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2019/20 Earnings: $3,500,000
Career Earnings: $89,548,986
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
5.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg

His numbers are minuscule, but his impact far outweighs his raw averages. The advanced stats say he’s an elite rim-protector.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2019/20 Earnings: $4,767,000
Career Earnings: $83,251,389
Team Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Phoenix Suns
11.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Bounced back this season after an ugly final campaign with the Hornets. Solid scoring backup big man.
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
2019/20 Earnings: $4,767,000
Career Earnings: $16,584,962
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Golden State Warriors
7.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg

Despite playing on a bad Warriors team and getting a chance to put up big numbers, his raw stats have taken a dip this season. The advanced marks, however, say he’s having one of the better years of his career.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2019/20 Earnings: $2,177,483
Career Earnings: $17,087,620
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Denver Nuggets
6.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Serviceable backup center with some hops who is an underrated passer. 
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $14,041,096
Career Earnings: $47,399,770
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
7.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg

Backup center with decent defensive chops.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2019/20 Earnings: $17,000,000
Career Earnings: $82,913,319
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
6.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Elite three-point shooter for a center, though his slow release means he can only shoot them when he’s wide open.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2019/20 Earnings: $11,286,515
Career Earnings: $50,742,479

