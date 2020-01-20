USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2020: Point Guards

Free Agency

POINT GUARDS

Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Toronto Raptors
18.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 7.0 apg

A great playmaker and above-average three-point shooter, he looks ready to run his own team and not play under Kyle Lowry’s shadow anymore. 
Agent: Brian Jungreis
2019/20 Earnings: $9,346,153
Career Earnings: $19,966,092
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Utah Jazz
13.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.6 apg

His first season with the Jazz has been a disappointment so far, as he’s struggled to play in a new system. Still, a player as experienced and talented as he is should be able to turn things around.
Agent: Leon Rose
2019/20 Earnings: $32,511,623
Career Earnings: $173,617,830
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
15.6 ppg, 5.0 apg

Bounced back and looks healthy after missing a lot of last year with a knee injury. Acclimated wonderfully to a bench role, which could extend his career another few seasons.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2019/20 Earnings: $19,217,900
Career Earnings: $114,706,933
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
13.3 ppg, 6.2 apg

Reliable floor general who excels in transition and as a distributor.
Agent: JR Hensley
2019/20 Earnings: $19,000,000
Career Earnings: $96,355,440
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.4 ppg, 4.1 apg

Knocking down over 40 percent of his threes this season, but isn’t getting into the paint or drawing fouls like he did prior to the injuries.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2019/20 Earnings: $2,320,044
Career Earnings: $34,525,353
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Orlando Magic
10.7 ppg, 4.7 apg

An experienced point guard who can get into the paint and score around the basket.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2019/20 Earnings: $7,250,000
Career Earnings: $50,262,263
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.2 ppg, 2.0 spg

Although he’s been relegated to the bench, he’s still an elite defender from the point-guard spot.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2019/20 Earnings: $5,348,007
Career Earnings: $17,488,287
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
7.6 ppg, 5.4 apg

Hasn’t impressed this season despite playing for one of the best teams in the league. Could be nearing the end of the road.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2019/20 Earnings: $2,564,753
Career Earnings: $100,187,547
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Detroit Pistons
5.0 ppg, 2.5 apg

Has only played two games this season before going down with injury. Inopportune timing considering he’s in a contract year.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2019/20 Earnings: $18,086,956
Career Earnings: $85,603,827

