NBA Free Agency 2020: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Toronto Raptors
18.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 7.0 apg
|
A great playmaker and above-average three-point shooter, he looks ready to run his own team and not play under Kyle Lowry’s shadow anymore.
|
2. Mike Conley
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Utah Jazz
13.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.6 apg
|
His first season with the Jazz has been a disappointment so far, as he’s struggled to play in a new system. Still, a player as experienced and talented as he is should be able to turn things around.
|
3. Goran Dragic
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
15.6 ppg, 5.0 apg
|
Bounced back and looks healthy after missing a lot of last year with a knee injury. Acclimated wonderfully to a bench role, which could extend his career another few seasons.
|
4. Jeff Teague
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
13.3 ppg, 6.2 apg
|
Reliable floor general who excels in transition and as a distributor.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.4 ppg, 4.1 apg
|
Knocking down over 40 percent of his threes this season, but isn’t getting into the paint or drawing fouls like he did prior to the injuries.
|
6. DJ Augustin
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Orlando Magic
10.7 ppg, 4.7 apg
|
An experienced point guard who can get into the paint and score around the basket.
|
7. Kris Dunn
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.2 ppg, 2.0 spg
|
Although he’s been relegated to the bench, he’s still an elite defender from the point-guard spot.
|
8. Rajon Rondo
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
7.6 ppg, 5.4 apg
|
Hasn’t impressed this season despite playing for one of the best teams in the league. Could be nearing the end of the road.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Detroit Pistons
5.0 ppg, 2.5 apg
|
Has only played two games this season before going down with injury. Inopportune timing considering he’s in a contract year.
Free Agency, Free Agency, Fred VanVleet, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors
Comments