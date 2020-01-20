NBA Free Agency 2020: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
27.1 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 2.6 bpg
A two-way force and one of very best big men the game has to offer, he is proving this year that he can be a top option on a legitimate title contender.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: New York Knicks
19.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 46.9 3P%
Stout two-way power forward who can space the floor from three. He’s enjoying a career season for the Knicks, and could cash out this summer when he hits free agency for the second straight offseason.
3. Paul Millsap
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Denver Nuggets
11.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 41.3 3P%
A reliable vet big man who remains productive and effective on both ends even as he enters his mid-30s.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
15.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 43.6 3P%
Knockdown three-point specialist at the 4-spot who has blossomed into one of the best shooters in the NBA this season.
5. Bobby Portis
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
9.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg
Can play either big-man spot and space the floor from three.
6. Jerami Grant
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
10.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg
Athletic two-way power forward who can finish effectively around the paint and deter opponents’ looks near the basket defensively.
7. Dario Saric
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Phoenix Suns
9.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg
His usage rate is at a career low this season. In a bigger role, he could be a solid playmaking power forward.
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
15.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg
Porous three-point shooter this season, though he’s managed to stay healthy and produce, which is a step in the right direction for him.
