NBA Free Agency 2020: Shooting Guards

Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
14.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.6 apg
He has an elite pull-up jumper and a pretty outside stroke, but injuries have prevented him from breaking out this season as many expected him to.
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
22.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 5.0 apg
A confident bucket-getter with an old-school vibe from the midrange.
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Orlando
19.2 ppg, 3.3 apg, 1.1 spg
Hitting a career-high 40 percent of his triples this year, which has made him an even more effective scorer. Having a career campaign in 2019-20, according to multiple advanced stats.
4. Joe Harris
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
14.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 41.4 3PT%
A knockdown outside shooter who can do more than just space the floor.
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
14.0 ppg, 39.0 3P
He has become a very good three-point shooter this season, which has helped his efficiency out a ton.
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
14.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg
He’s having his best career season for the Grizzlies this year, knocking down a healthy rate of three-pointers and giving high effort on defense.
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Denver Nuggets
6.9 ppg, 38.6 3P%
His numbers have taken a bit of a dip after his breakout third-year season, but he still has upside as a 3-and-D shooting guard.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
14.7 ppg, 36.6 3PT%
Has been a huge addition for the Jazz, providing solid scoring off the bench for a playoff-caliber team.
9. Bryn Forbes
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg
Provides value as a high-volume three-point shooter, though his shooting marks are down this year.
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
9.3 ppg, 43.1 3PT%
Finally found his footing with the Lakers this year, turning into the very good 3-and-D 2-guard many thought he could be when he joined the team.
11. Alec Burks
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Golden State Warriors
15.8 ppg, 3.1 apg
He’s having the best year of his career not just as a scorer, but according to the advanced stats, too. Solid bucket-getter off the bench.
12. Austin Rivers
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg
Tough shooting guard who struggles from the outside but likes to get after it on defense.
13. Kent Bazemore
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
11.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg
Bouncy two-way wing who is a streaking three-point marksman.
14. Kyle Korver
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
6.1 ppg, 40.6 3P%
Remains an elite three-pointer shooter, even at almost 39 years old. Ageless sharpshooter.
15. Rodney Hood
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
11.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Was having a solid season until a brutal achilles injury ended his campaign. Candidate to opt into the final year of his deal as he recovers from major injury.
16. Avery Bradley
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
8.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg
Solid defender but is shooting extremely poorly from the outside this year, despite getting a ton of open looks by virtue of who he shares the floor with.
17. Justin Holiday
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
8.1 ppg, 40.6 3P%
Athletic guard shooting a career-best rate from three this year.
