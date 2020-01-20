NBA Free Agency 2020: Shooting Guards

USA Today Sports

Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
14.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.6 apg

He has an elite pull-up jumper and a pretty outside stroke, but injuries have prevented him from breaking out this season as many expected him to.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2019/20 Earnings: $8,529,386
Career Earnings: $27,000,000
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
22.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 5.0 apg

A confident bucket-getter with an old-school vibe from the midrange.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2019/20 Earnings: $27,739,975
Career Earnings: $149,703,600
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Orlando
19.2 ppg, 3.3 apg, 1.1 spg

Hitting a career-high 40 percent of his triples this year, which has made him an even more effective scorer. Having a career campaign in 2019-20, according to multiple advanced stats.
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
2019/20 Earnings: $17,000,000
Career Earnings: $74,556,244
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
14.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 41.4 3PT%

A knockdown outside shooter who can do more than just space the floor. 
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $7,666,667
Career Earnings: $20,234,674
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
14.0 ppg, 39.0 3P

He has become a very good three-point shooter this season, which has helped his efficiency out a ton. 
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $20,025,127
Career Earnings: $61,758,779
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
14.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg

He’s having his best career season for the Grizzlies this year, knocking down a healthy rate of three-pointers and giving high effort on defense.
Agent: Mike George
2019/20 Earnings: $1,618,520
Career Earnings: $3,812,377
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Denver Nuggets
6.9 ppg, 38.6 3P%

His numbers have taken a bit of a dip after his breakout third-year season, but he still has upside as a 3-and-D shooting guard.
Agent: Rich Paul
2019/20 Earnings: $2,731,713
Career Earnings: $7,833,514
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
14.7 ppg, 36.6 3PT%

Has been a huge addition for the Jazz, providing solid scoring off the bench for a playoff-caliber team. 
Agent: Rich Paul
2019/20 Earnings: $13,437,500
Career Earnings: $51,352,395
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg

Provides value as a high-volume three-point shooter, though his shooting marks are down this year.
Agent: Mike Lindeman
2019/20 Earnings: $2,875,000
Career Earnings: $7,856,082
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
9.3 ppg, 43.1 3PT%

Finally found his footing with the Lakers this year, turning into the very good 3-and-D 2-guard many thought he could be when he joined the team.
Agent: Rich Paul
2019/20 Earnings: $8,089,282
Career Earnings: $49,830,815
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Golden State Warriors
15.8 ppg, 3.1 apg

He’s having the best year of his career not just as a scorer, but according to the advanced stats, too. Solid bucket-getter off the bench.
Agent: JR Hensley
2019/20 Earnings: $2,320,044
Career Earnings: $53,293,575
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg

Tough shooting guard who struggles from the outside but likes to get after it on defense.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2019/20 Earnings: $2,174,310
Career Earnings: $48,282,677
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
11.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Bouncy two-way wing who is a streaking three-point marksman.
Agent: Austin Walton
2019/20 Earnings: $19,269,663
Career Earnings: $75,262,476
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
6.1 ppg, 40.6 3P%

Remains an elite three-pointer shooter, even at almost 39 years old. Ageless sharpshooter.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2019/20 Earnings: $6,004,753
Career Earnings: $83,881,635
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
11.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Was having a solid season until a brutal achilles injury ended his campaign. Candidate to opt into the final year of his deal as he recovers from major injury.
Agent: Austin Brown
2019/20 Earnings: $5,718,000
Career Earnings: $15,623,071
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
8.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg

Solid defender but is shooting extremely poorly from the outside this year, despite getting a ton of open looks by virtue of who he shares the floor with.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2019/20 Earnings: $6,767,000
Career Earnings: $57,554,412
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
8.1 ppg, 40.6 3P%

Athletic guard shooting a career-best rate from three this year.
Agent: Charles Briscoe
2019/20 Earnings: $4,767,000
Career Earnings: $16,593,814

