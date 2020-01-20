NBA Free Agency 2020: Small Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
25.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 4.2 apg
A long, bouncy wing who can do a bit of everything, including score, rebound and create for others. Still in his early 20s, he is finally reaching his insane level of potential as a Pelican.
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Boston Celtics
16.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 4.2 apg
He looked like his peak self for a brief spell this season, but another lower-body knock set him back again. His worrisome injury history will undoubtedly be an issue if he does hit free agency this summer.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-10 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
18.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 40.2 3P%
He’s helping the Thunder enjoy a surprisingly strong season, when many thought the team could bottom out. An elite outside shooter who can score from all three levels.
4. Jae Crowder
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
10.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.9 apg
Defensive specialist on the wing who struggles shooting from the outside. A smoother three-point stroke would up his value mightily in free agency.
5. Otto Porter
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Chicago Bulls
11.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Having a nightmare season for the Bulls due to injury, but his 3-and-D prowess will make him a coveted free agent anyway.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
16.3 ppg, 39.4 3P%
After being out of basketball for a strangely long amount of time, he is proving this year that his career is far from over, even if he’s no longer in his prime.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
5.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg (2018-19)
Has yet to play a minute this season as the Grizzlies try to find a trade partner for him. A coveted player in the trade market, so he should have suitors as a free agent this summer.
8. Moe Harkless
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
5.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg
Defensive-minded forward playing solid complementary basketball for one of the best teams in the league.
9. James Ennis
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Streaky outside shooter but solid defender and cutter from the wing.
