USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2020: Small Forwards

NBA Free Agency 2020: Small Forwards

Free Agency

NBA Free Agency 2020: Small Forwards

January 20, 2020- by

By: |

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
25.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 4.2 apg

A long, bouncy wing who can do a bit of everything, including score, rebound and create for others. Still in his early 20s, he is finally reaching his insane level of potential as a Pelican.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2019/20 Earnings: $7,265,485
Career Earnings: $23,823,685
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Boston Celtics
16.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 4.2 apg

He looked like his peak self for a brief spell this season, but another lower-body knock set him back again. His worrisome injury history will undoubtedly be an issue if he does hit free agency this summer.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $32,700,690
Career Earnings: $150,428,542
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-10 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
18.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 40.2 3P%

He’s helping the Thunder enjoy a surprisingly strong season, when many thought the team could bottom out. An elite outside shooter who can score from all three levels.
Agent: Michael Tellem
2019/20 Earnings: $22,615,559
Career Earnings: $136,893,218
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
10.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.9 apg

Defensive specialist on the wing who struggles shooting from the outside. A smoother three-point stroke would up his value mightily in free agency.
Agent: Glenn Schwartzman
2019/20 Earnings: $7,815,533
Career Earnings: $37,304,606
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Chicago Bulls
11.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Having a nightmare season for the Bulls due to injury, but his 3-and-D prowess will make him a coveted free agent anyway.
Agent: David Falk
2019/20 Earnings: $27,250,576
Career Earnings: $97,341,159
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
16.3 ppg, 39.4 3P%

After being out of basketball for a strangely long amount of time, he is proving this year that his career is far from over, even if he’s no longer in his prime.
Agent: Leon Rose
2019/20 Earnings: $2,159,029
Career Earnings: $248,940,171
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
5.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg (2018-19)

Has yet to play a minute this season as the Grizzlies try to find a trade partner for him. A coveted player in the trade market, so he should have suitors as a free agent this summer.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2019/20 Earnings: $17,185,185
Career Earnings: $166,683,918
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
5.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg

Defensive-minded forward playing solid complementary basketball for one of the best teams in the league.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2019/20 Earnings: $11,011,234
Career Earnings: $49,323,699
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Streaky outside shooter but solid defender and cutter from the wing.
Agent: Scott Nichols
2019/20 Earnings: $1,882,867
Career Earnings: $10,857,651

, Free Agency

, , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home