NBA Free Agency 2020: The top players

Player Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
27.1 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 2.6 bpg
A two-way force and one of very best big men the game has to offer, he is proving this year that he can be a top option on a legitimate title contender.
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
25.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 4.2 apg
A long, bouncy wing who can do a bit of everything, including score, rebound and create for others. Still in his early 20s, he is finally reaching his insane level of potential as a Pelican.
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Detroit Pistons
17.4 ppg, 15.7 rpg, 1.8 bpg
The league’s leading rebounder by average four of the last five seasons, he’s producing huge number yet again this season for the Pistons, though it hasn’t helped the team much in the win column.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-7 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
19.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.1 bpg
High-energy, athletic big man who is extremely efficient at finishing in the paint, and gets after it on defense.
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Boston Celtics
16.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 4.2 apg
He looked like his peak self for a brief spell this season, but another lower-body knock set him back again. His worrisome injury history will undoubtedly be an issue if he does hit free agency this summer.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Toronto Raptors
18.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 7.0 apg
A great playmaker and above-average three-point shooter, he looks ready to run his own team and not play under Kyle Lowry’s shadow anymore.
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
14.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.6 apg
He has an elite pull-up jumper and a pretty outside stroke, but injuries have prevented him from breaking out this season as many expected him to.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: New York Knicks
19.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 46.9 3P%
Stout two-way power forward who can space the floor from three. He’s enjoying a career season for the Knicks, and could cash out this summer when he hits free agency for the second straight offseason.
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
22.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 5.0 apg
A confident bucket-getter with an old-school vibe from the midrange.
10. Danilo Gallinari
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-10 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
18.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 40.2 3P%
He’s helping the Thunder enjoy a surprisingly strong season, when many thought the team could bottom out. An elite outside shooter who can score from all three levels.
11. Mike Conley
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Utah Jazz
13.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.6 apg
His first season with the Jazz has been a disappointment so far, as he’s struggled to play in a new system. Still, a player as experienced and talented as he is should be able to turn things around.
12. Paul Millsap
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Denver Nuggets
11.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 41.3 3P%
A reliable vet big man who remains productive and effective on both ends even as he enters his mid-30s.
13. Evan Fournier
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Orlando
19.2 ppg, 3.3 apg, 1.1 spg
Hitting a career-high 40 percent of his triples this year, which has made him an even more effective scorer. Having a career campaign in 2019-20, according to multiple advanced stats.
14. Davis Bertans
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
15.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 43.6 3P%
Knockdown three-point specialist at the 4-spot who has blossomed into one of the best shooters in the NBA this season.
15. Serge Ibaka
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
15.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.0 bpg
Moving to center has helped him enjoy a career renaissance, as he’s helped Toronto remain afloat in 2019-20 despite a ton of injuries to the team.
16. Joe Harris
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
14.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 41.4 3PT%
A knockdown outside shooter who can do more than just space the floor.
17. Tristan Thompson
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
13.1 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 51.9 FG%
A high-energy big man who has become a double-double machine over the last two seasons.
18. Goran Dragic
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
15.6 ppg, 5.0 apg
Bounced back and looks healthy after missing a lot of last year with a knee injury. Acclimated wonderfully to a bench role, which could extend his career another few seasons.
19. Marc Gasol
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Toronto Raptors
6.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.4 apg
His numbers are way down, but he’s still making a huge impact during his time on the floor, as indicated by his 10-plus swing rating on the year.
20. Hassan Whiteside
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
15.5 ppg, 13.9 rpg, 2.9 bpg
Still putting up huge numbers, but the teams he plays for likewise continue to play at mediocre levels. Strange pattern.
21. Jae Crowder
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
10.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.9 apg
Defensive specialist on the wing who struggles shooting from the outside. A smoother three-point stroke would up his value mightily in free agency.
22. Derrick Favors
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
8.7 ppg, 10.0 rpg
Once he returned from injury and a personal loss, the Pelicans started performing much better, which speaks highly to his value as a player.
23. Tim Hardaway Jr
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
14.0 ppg, 39.0 3P
He has become a very good three-point shooter this season, which has helped his efficiency out a ton.
24. Aron Baynes
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Phoenix Suns
12.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg
Shooting a career-high mark number of three-pointers (and making them at a decent rate) while contributing offensively as an elite screen-setter.
25. Dillon Brooks
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
14.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg
He’s having his best career season for the Grizzlies this year, knocking down a healthy rate of three-pointers and giving high effort on defense.
26. Enes Kanter
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.3 ppg, 8.6 rpg
Good scorer down low and a plus rebounder. His defense continues to leave something to be desired, though.
27. Otto Porter
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Chicago Bulls
11.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Having a nightmare season for the Bulls due to injury, but his 3-and-D prowess will make him a coveted free agent anyway.
28. Dwight Howard
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
7.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg
For the first time in a while, he has truly put the team ahead of himself, and the results have worked out fantastically for the Lakers. Proving he has plenty left in the tank.
29. Bobby Portis
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
9.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg
Can play either big-man spot and space the floor from three.
30. Malik Beasley
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Denver Nuggets
6.9 ppg, 38.6 3P%
His numbers have taken a bit of a dip after his breakout third-year season, but he still has upside as a 3-and-D shooting guard.
31. Carmelo Anthony
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
16.3 ppg, 39.4 3P%
After being out of basketball for a strangely long amount of time, he is proving this year that his career is far from over, even if he’s no longer in his prime.
32. Jerami Grant
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
10.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg
Athletic two-way power forward who can finish effectively around the paint and deter opponents’ looks near the basket defensively.
33. Dario Saric
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Phoenix Suns
9.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg
His usage rate is at a career low this season. In a bigger role, he could be a solid playmaking power forward.
34. DeMarcus Cousins
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg (2018-19)
Has missed all of this season with a torn ACL. His complete lack of luck health-wise over recent years will concern teams when he hits free agency.
35. Robin Lopez
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
5.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg
His numbers are minuscule, but his impact far outweighs his raw averages. The advanced stats say he’s an elite rim-protector.
36. Jordan Clarkson
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
14.7 ppg, 36.6 3PT%
Has been a huge addition for the Jazz, providing solid scoring off the bench for a playoff-caliber team.
37. Andre Iguodala
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
5.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg (2018-19)
Has yet to play a minute this season as the Grizzlies try to find a trade partner for him. A coveted player in the trade market, so he should have suitors as a free agent this summer.
38. Jeff Teague
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
13.3 ppg, 6.2 apg
Reliable floor general who excels in transition and as a distributor.
39. Bryn Forbes
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg
Provides value as a high-volume three-point shooter, though his shooting marks are down this year.
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
9.3 ppg, 43.1 3PT%
Finally found his footing with the Lakers this year, turning into the very good 3-and-D 2-guard many thought he could be when he joined the team.
41. Jabari Parker
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
15.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg
Porous three-point shooter this season, though he’s managed to stay healthy and produce, which is a step in the right direction for him.
42. Isaiah Thomas
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.4 ppg, 4.1 apg
Knocking down over 40 percent of his threes this season, but isn’t getting into the paint or drawing fouls like he did prior to the injuries.
43. Alec Burks
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Golden State Warriors
15.8 ppg, 3.1 apg
He’s having the best year of his career not just as a scorer, but according to the advanced stats, too. Solid bucket-getter off the bench.
44. Austin Rivers
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg
Tough shooting guard who struggles from the outside but likes to get after it on defense.
45. Kent Bazemore
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
11.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg
Bouncy two-way wing who is a streaking three-point marksman.
46. DJ Augustin
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Orlando Magic
10.7 ppg, 4.7 apg
An experienced point guard who can get into the paint and score around the basket.
47. Kris Dunn
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.2 ppg, 2.0 spg
Although he’s been relegated to the bench, he’s still an elite defender from the point-guard spot.
48. Kyle Korver
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
6.1 ppg, 40.6 3P%
Remains an elite three-pointer shooter, even at almost 39 years old. Ageless sharpshooter.
49. Frank Kaminsky
Team Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Phoenix Suns
11.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg
Bounced back this season after an ugly final campaign with the Hornets. Solid scoring backup big man.
50. Moe Harkless
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
5.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg
Defensive-minded forward playing solid complementary basketball for one of the best teams in the league.
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Golden State Warriors
7.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg
Despite playing on a bad Warriors team and getting a chance to put up big numbers, his raw stats have taken a dip this season. The advanced marks, however, say he’s having one of the better years of his career.
52. Rajon Rondo
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
7.6 ppg, 5.4 apg
Hasn’t impressed this season despite playing for one of the best teams in the league. Could be nearing the end of the road.
53. James Ennis
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Streaky outside shooter but solid defender and cutter from the wing.
54. Mason Plumlee
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Denver Nuggets
6.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg
Serviceable backup center with some hops who is an underrated passer.
55. Bismack Biyombo
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
7.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg
Backup center with decent defensive chops.
56. Rodney Hood
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
11.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Was having a solid season until a brutal achilles injury ended his campaign. Candidate to opt into the final year of his deal as he recovers from major injury.
57. Reggie Jackson
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Detroit Pistons
5.0 ppg, 2.5 apg
Has only played two games this season before going down with injury. Inopportune timing considering he’s in a contract year.
58. Meyers Leonard
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
6.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg
Elite three-point shooter for a center, though his slow release means he can only shoot them when he’s wide open.
59. Avery Bradley
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
8.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg
Solid defender but is shooting extremely poorly from the outside this year, despite getting a ton of open looks by virtue of who he shares the floor with.
60. Justin Holiday
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
8.1 ppg, 40.6 3P%
Athletic guard shooting a career-best rate from three this year.
