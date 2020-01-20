NBA Free Agency 2020: The top players

USA Today Sports

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Player Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
27.1 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 2.6 bpg

A two-way force and one of very best big men the game has to offer, he is proving this year that he can be a top option on a legitimate title contender.
Agent: Rich Paul
2019/20 Earnings: $27,093,019
Career Earnings: $121,617,548
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
25.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 4.2 apg

A long, bouncy wing who can do a bit of everything, including score, rebound and create for others. Still in his early 20s, he is finally reaching his insane level of potential as a Pelican.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2019/20 Earnings: $7,265,485
Career Earnings: $23,823,685
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Detroit Pistons
17.4 ppg, 15.7 rpg, 1.8 bpg

The league’s leading rebounder by average four of the last five seasons, he’s producing huge number yet again this season for the Pistons, though it hasn’t helped the team much in the win column.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2019/20 Earnings: $27,093,018
Career Earnings: $109,078,708
Unrestricted / Center / 6-7 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
19.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.1 bpg

High-energy, athletic big man who is extremely efficient at finishing in the paint, and gets after it on defense.
Agent: Rich Paul
2019/20 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $15,516,382
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Boston Celtics
16.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 4.2 apg

He looked like his peak self for a brief spell this season, but another lower-body knock set him back again. His worrisome injury history will undoubtedly be an issue if he does hit free agency this summer.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $32,700,690
Career Earnings: $150,428,542
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Toronto Raptors
18.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 7.0 apg

A great playmaker and above-average three-point shooter, he looks ready to run his own team and not play under Kyle Lowry’s shadow anymore. 
Agent: Brian Jungreis
2019/20 Earnings: $9,346,153
Career Earnings: $19,966,092
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
14.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.6 apg

He has an elite pull-up jumper and a pretty outside stroke, but injuries have prevented him from breaking out this season as many expected him to.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2019/20 Earnings: $8,529,386
Career Earnings: $27,000,000
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: New York Knicks
19.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 46.9 3P%

Stout two-way power forward who can space the floor from three. He’s enjoying a career season for the Knicks, and could cash out this summer when he hits free agency for the second straight offseason.
Agent:
2019/20 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $43,303,419
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
22.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 5.0 apg

A confident bucket-getter with an old-school vibe from the midrange.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2019/20 Earnings: $27,739,975
Career Earnings: $149,703,600
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-10 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
18.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 40.2 3P%

He’s helping the Thunder enjoy a surprisingly strong season, when many thought the team could bottom out. An elite outside shooter who can score from all three levels.
Agent: Michael Tellem
2019/20 Earnings: $22,615,559
Career Earnings: $136,893,218
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Utah Jazz
13.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.6 apg

His first season with the Jazz has been a disappointment so far, as he’s struggled to play in a new system. Still, a player as experienced and talented as he is should be able to turn things around.
Agent: Leon Rose
2019/20 Earnings: $32,511,623
Career Earnings: $173,617,830
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Denver Nuggets
11.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 41.3 3P%

A reliable vet big man who remains productive and effective on both ends even as he enters his mid-30s. 
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
2019/20 Earnings: $30,000,000
Career Earnings: $181,245,742
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Orlando
19.2 ppg, 3.3 apg, 1.1 spg

Hitting a career-high 40 percent of his triples this year, which has made him an even more effective scorer. Having a career campaign in 2019-20, according to multiple advanced stats.
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
2019/20 Earnings: $17,000,000
Career Earnings: $74,556,244
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
15.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 43.6 3P%

Knockdown three-point specialist at the 4-spot who has blossomed into one of the best shooters in the NBA this season.
Agent: Arturs Kalnitis
2019/20 Earnings: $7,000,000
Career Earnings: $15,856,082
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
15.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.0 bpg

Moving to center has helped him enjoy a career renaissance, as he’s helped Toronto remain afloat in 2019-20 despite a ton of injuries to the team.
Agent:
2019/20 Earnings: $23,271,604
Career Earnings: $119,814,305
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
14.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 41.4 3PT%

A knockdown outside shooter who can do more than just space the floor. 
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $7,666,667
Career Earnings: $20,234,674
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
13.1 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 51.9 FG%

A high-energy big man who has become a double-double machine over the last two seasons.
Agent: Rich Paul
2019/20 Earnings: $18,539,130
Career Earnings: $98,094,129
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
15.6 ppg, 5.0 apg

Bounced back and looks healthy after missing a lot of last year with a knee injury. Acclimated wonderfully to a bench role, which could extend his career another few seasons.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2019/20 Earnings: $19,217,900
Career Earnings: $114,706,933
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Toronto Raptors
6.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.4 apg

His numbers are way down, but he’s still making a huge impact during his time on the floor, as indicated by his 10-plus swing rating on the year.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2019/20 Earnings: $25,595,700
Career Earnings: $178,007,443
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
15.5 ppg, 13.9 rpg, 2.9 bpg

Still putting up huge numbers, but the teams he plays for likewise continue to play at mediocre levels. Strange pattern.
Agent: Sean Kennedy
2019/20 Earnings: $27,093,018
Career Earnings: $101,684,934
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
10.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.9 apg

Defensive specialist on the wing who struggles shooting from the outside. A smoother three-point stroke would up his value mightily in free agency.
Agent: Glenn Schwartzman
2019/20 Earnings: $7,815,533
Career Earnings: $37,304,606
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
8.7 ppg, 10.0 rpg

Once he returned from injury and a personal loss, the Pelicans started performing much better, which speaks highly to his value as a player.
Agent: Wallace Prather
2019/20 Earnings: $17,650,000
Career Earnings: $100,271,159
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
14.0 ppg, 39.0 3P

He has become a very good three-point shooter this season, which has helped his efficiency out a ton. 
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $20,025,127
Career Earnings: $61,758,779
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Phoenix Suns
12.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg

Shooting a career-high mark number of three-pointers (and making them at a decent rate) while contributing offensively as an elite screen-setter.
Agent: Daniel Moldovan
2019/20 Earnings: $5,453,280
Career Earnings: $31,080,340
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
14.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg

He’s having his best career season for the Grizzlies this year, knocking down a healthy rate of three-pointers and giving high effort on defense.
Agent: Mike George
2019/20 Earnings: $1,618,520
Career Earnings: $3,812,377
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.3 ppg, 8.6 rpg

Good scorer down low and a plus rebounder. His defense continues to leave something to be desired, though.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $4,767,000
Career Earnings: $98,941,431
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Chicago Bulls
11.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Having a nightmare season for the Bulls due to injury, but his 3-and-D prowess will make him a coveted free agent anyway.
Agent: David Falk
2019/20 Earnings: $27,250,576
Career Earnings: $97,341,159
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
7.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg

For the first time in a while, he has truly put the team ahead of himself, and the results have worked out fantastically for the Lakers. Proving he has plenty left in the tank.
Agent: Charles Briscoe
2019/20 Earnings: $5,603,850
Career Earnings: $240,096,336
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
9.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Can play either big-man spot and space the floor from three. 
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $21,855,506
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Denver Nuggets
6.9 ppg, 38.6 3P%

His numbers have taken a bit of a dip after his breakout third-year season, but he still has upside as a 3-and-D shooting guard.
Agent: Rich Paul
2019/20 Earnings: $2,731,713
Career Earnings: $7,833,514
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
16.3 ppg, 39.4 3P%

After being out of basketball for a strangely long amount of time, he is proving this year that his career is far from over, even if he’s no longer in his prime.
Agent: Leon Rose
2019/20 Earnings: $2,159,029
Career Earnings: $248,940,171
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
10.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg

Athletic two-way power forward who can finish effectively around the paint and deter opponents’ looks near the basket defensively.
Agent: Happy Walters
2019/20 Earnings: $9,346,153
Career Earnings: $22,275,045
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Phoenix Suns
9.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg

His usage rate is at a career low this season. In a bigger role, he could be a solid playmaking power forward.
Agent: Misko Raznatovic
2019/20 Earnings: $3,481,985
Career Earnings: $10,749,666
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg (2018-19)

Has missed all of this season with a torn ACL. His complete lack of luck health-wise over recent years will concern teams when he hits free agency.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2019/20 Earnings: $3,500,000
Career Earnings: $89,548,986
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
5.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg

His numbers are minuscule, but his impact far outweighs his raw averages. The advanced stats say he’s an elite rim-protector.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2019/20 Earnings: $4,767,000
Career Earnings: $83,251,389
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
14.7 ppg, 36.6 3PT%

Has been a huge addition for the Jazz, providing solid scoring off the bench for a playoff-caliber team. 
Agent: Rich Paul
2019/20 Earnings: $13,437,500
Career Earnings: $51,352,395
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
5.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg (2018-19)

Has yet to play a minute this season as the Grizzlies try to find a trade partner for him. A coveted player in the trade market, so he should have suitors as a free agent this summer.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2019/20 Earnings: $17,185,185
Career Earnings: $166,683,918
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
13.3 ppg, 6.2 apg

Reliable floor general who excels in transition and as a distributor.
Agent: JR Hensley
2019/20 Earnings: $19,000,000
Career Earnings: $96,355,440
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg

Provides value as a high-volume three-point shooter, though his shooting marks are down this year.
Agent: Mike Lindeman
2019/20 Earnings: $2,875,000
Career Earnings: $7,856,082
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
9.3 ppg, 43.1 3PT%

Finally found his footing with the Lakers this year, turning into the very good 3-and-D 2-guard many thought he could be when he joined the team.
Agent: Rich Paul
2019/20 Earnings: $8,089,282
Career Earnings: $49,830,815
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
15.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg

Porous three-point shooter this season, though he’s managed to stay healthy and produce, which is a step in the right direction for him.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $6,500,000
Career Earnings: $48,739,712
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.4 ppg, 4.1 apg

Knocking down over 40 percent of his threes this season, but isn’t getting into the paint or drawing fouls like he did prior to the injuries.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2019/20 Earnings: $2,320,044
Career Earnings: $34,525,353
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Golden State Warriors
15.8 ppg, 3.1 apg

He’s having the best year of his career not just as a scorer, but according to the advanced stats, too. Solid bucket-getter off the bench.
Agent: JR Hensley
2019/20 Earnings: $2,320,044
Career Earnings: $53,293,575
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg

Tough shooting guard who struggles from the outside but likes to get after it on defense.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2019/20 Earnings: $2,174,310
Career Earnings: $48,282,677
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
11.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Bouncy two-way wing who is a streaking three-point marksman.
Agent: Austin Walton
2019/20 Earnings: $19,269,663
Career Earnings: $75,262,476
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Orlando Magic
10.7 ppg, 4.7 apg

An experienced point guard who can get into the paint and score around the basket.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2019/20 Earnings: $7,250,000
Career Earnings: $50,262,263
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.2 ppg, 2.0 spg

Although he’s been relegated to the bench, he’s still an elite defender from the point-guard spot.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2019/20 Earnings: $5,348,007
Career Earnings: $17,488,287
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
6.1 ppg, 40.6 3P%

Remains an elite three-pointer shooter, even at almost 39 years old. Ageless sharpshooter.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2019/20 Earnings: $6,004,753
Career Earnings: $83,881,635
Team Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Phoenix Suns
11.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Bounced back this season after an ugly final campaign with the Hornets. Solid scoring backup big man.
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
2019/20 Earnings: $4,767,000
Career Earnings: $16,584,962
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
5.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg

Defensive-minded forward playing solid complementary basketball for one of the best teams in the league.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2019/20 Earnings: $11,011,234
Career Earnings: $49,323,699
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Golden State Warriors
7.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg

Despite playing on a bad Warriors team and getting a chance to put up big numbers, his raw stats have taken a dip this season. The advanced marks, however, say he’s having one of the better years of his career.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2019/20 Earnings: $2,177,483
Career Earnings: $17,087,620
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
7.6 ppg, 5.4 apg

Hasn’t impressed this season despite playing for one of the best teams in the league. Could be nearing the end of the road.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2019/20 Earnings: $2,564,753
Career Earnings: $100,187,547
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Streaky outside shooter but solid defender and cutter from the wing.
Agent: Scott Nichols
2019/20 Earnings: $1,882,867
Career Earnings: $10,857,651
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Denver Nuggets
6.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Serviceable backup center with some hops who is an underrated passer. 
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $14,041,096
Career Earnings: $47,399,770
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
7.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg

Backup center with decent defensive chops.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2019/20 Earnings: $17,000,000
Career Earnings: $82,913,319
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
11.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Was having a solid season until a brutal achilles injury ended his campaign. Candidate to opt into the final year of his deal as he recovers from major injury.
Agent: Austin Brown
2019/20 Earnings: $5,718,000
Career Earnings: $15,623,071
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Detroit Pistons
5.0 ppg, 2.5 apg

Has only played two games this season before going down with injury. Inopportune timing considering he’s in a contract year.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2019/20 Earnings: $18,086,956
Career Earnings: $85,603,827
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
6.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Elite three-point shooter for a center, though his slow release means he can only shoot them when he’s wide open.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2019/20 Earnings: $11,286,515
Career Earnings: $50,742,479
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
8.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg

Solid defender but is shooting extremely poorly from the outside this year, despite getting a ton of open looks by virtue of who he shares the floor with.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2019/20 Earnings: $6,767,000
Career Earnings: $57,554,412
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
8.1 ppg, 40.6 3P%

Athletic guard shooting a career-best rate from three this year.
Agent: Charles Briscoe
2019/20 Earnings: $4,767,000
Career Earnings: $16,593,814

