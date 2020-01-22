Zion Time: The most anticipated debuts in NBA history and how each NBA legend fared

The NBA debut of Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson is so anticipated that ESPN is bumping its marquee game of Nuggets-Rockets to showcase the 19-year-old phenom play his first game against the Spurs in New Orleans on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
With that in mind, let’s take a look back at how NBA legends did in their regular-season debuts.
Basketball, DunkWire, Gallery, NBA, Bill Russell, Bill Walton, Hakeem Olajuwon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Larry Bird, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Duncan, Wilt Chamberlain
Comments