Podcast: Breaking down Zion Williamson's much-anticipated NBA debut

January 23, 2020

By: |

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Cody Taylor, who’s the managing editor of USA TODAY’s Rookie Wire. They discuss Zion Williamson’s NBA debut, the hype surrounding this game, that incredible 17-point explosion in the fourth quarter and where Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans go from here, Ja Morant’s excellent start to his NBA career and much more.

