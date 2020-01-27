NBA family reacts to Kobe tragedy

1 share
By: HoopsHype staff | January 27, 2020
Jan 26, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guards Isaiah Thomas (4) and Bradley Beal (3) hold the ball for 24 seconds on their first possession of the game to honor the memory of former NBA player Kobe Bryant holds the ball for 8 seconds at the start of the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 26, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) holds the ball for a 24 second shot clock violation to start the game in tribute to former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant whom died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 26, 2020; New York, New York, USA; The exterior of Madison Square Garden is lit up in purple and gold, the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers, in memory of former Laker basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash today in Los Angeles, California. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 26, 2020; Calabasas, California, USA; Life long Kobe Bryant fans Amanda and Philip Gordon of the San Fernando Valley, embrace at the at the scene near the hillside where the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant crashed in Calabasas, CA. this morning. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: People mourn for former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, near Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Nine people have been confirmed dead in the crash, among them Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: People mourn for former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, near Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Nine people have been confirmed dead in the crash, among them Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
A fan places flowers to mourn former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant following his death overnight in the US, near the \"House of Kobe\" gym built in honour of his 2016 visit to the Philippines, in Manila on January 27, 2020. (Photo by Maria TAN / AFP) (Photo by MARIA TAN/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Luis Villanueva lights a candle in front of a Kobe Bryant mural in downtown Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. - Nine people were killed in the helicopter crash which claimed the life of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter, Los Angeles officials confirmed on Sunday. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said eight passengers and the pilot of the aircraft died in the accident. The helicopter crashed in foggy weather in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas. Authorities said firefighters received a call shortly at 9:47 am about the crash, which caused a brush fire on a hillside. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
