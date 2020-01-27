Tickets prices soar on secondary market for Tuesday's Clippers-Lakers game

The Los Angeles Lakers returned home Sunday from their annual Grammy trip to the news Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people had been killed in a helicopter crash. The team’s next scheduled game is Tuesday at Staples Center against the rival Los Angeles Clippers.

Ticket prices have gone through the roof on Stubhub.com. While the game would have been an enticing one anyway as the Battle of Los Angeles, the emotion-packed event has seen ticket prices balloon.

The cheapest price — get-in — for a pair of seats in Section 330, in the farthest reaches of the arena are going for $936 each on the secondary market site.

By comparison, similar seats for Friday’s home game against the Portland Trail Blazers are listed for less than $300.

Lower deck seats for midcourt Section 111 are listed at between $4,600 and $11,462, Of course, asking that price does not guarantee a sale but it shows how coveted a ticket this game has become after Bryant’s death.

Nothing has been announced as to how the Lakers plan to honor the memory of their all-time great.