WATCH: Tiger Woods reacts to the news Kobe Bryant died in helicopter crash

Tiger Woods was caught by surprise Sunday when the gallery at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines implored him to “Do it for Mamba” on the 18th green.

Woods was focused on the final round of the tournament and was not aware his friend Kobe Bryant had perished along with his daughter and seven other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, (CA).

CBS Sports Amanda Balionis got the raw, emotional reaction from the golfing great who finished in a tie for ninth after a final round 70 that put him at 279.

