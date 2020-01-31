USA Today Sports

A look back in cool pics: Where Kobe Bryant ranks among the NBA greats in scoring

A look back in cool pics: Where Kobe Bryant ranks among the NBA greats in scoring

Basketball

A look back in cool pics: Where Kobe Bryant ranks among the NBA greats in scoring

January 31, 2020- by

By: |

It was an extremely sad day for many when they learned that Kobe Bryant and his daughter, along with seven others, perished in a helicopter crash in California.

But we still feel it’s important to revisit where he ranks among the all-time greats in NBA scoring. And hopefully, these pics show the pride and passion and intensity these 10 men proved over their careers.

Basketball, DunkWire, Gallery, NBA, Social Media

, , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home