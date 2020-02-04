Here's how the NBA All-Star game uniforms will honor Kobe Bryant and his daughter

The helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, is still fresh in many people’s minds, so it was only natural the league was going to honor Kobe and his daughter, as well as the others who perished, during the 69th NBA All-Star Game which will be played in Chicago on Feb. 16.

Per the NBA’s official announcement:

“The NBA, NBPA and Nike announced today that the 2020 NBA All-Star uniforms will pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and their seven friends and teammates who tragically passed away in last Sunday’s helicopter accident. The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will feature Team LeBron (James) wearing the No. 2 and Team Giannis (Antetokounmpo) wearing the No. 24 – Gianna and Kobe’s basketball jersey numbers, respectively.

(Photo courtesy of of NBA.com)

In addition, both teams will wear jersey patches displaying nine stars, representing those who lost their lives in the crash, including John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan. The players will wear the jerseys during the NBA All-Star Game at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

On Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. ET, the league’s best rookies and sophomores will take the court during NBA Rising Stars, all wearing jersey patches featuring the Nos. 2 and 24 in the center surrounded by nine stars. The same patch will be worn by the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night participants competing in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and AT&T Slam Dunk on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.”

Should make for a few stirring days in the Windy City.