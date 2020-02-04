NBA changes Three-Point Contest for first time, adding two deep threes

The NBA recently announced changes to the All-Star Game, but that’s not the only tweak to All-Star Weekend: The league has also decided to make an addition to the Three-Point Contest, as contestants will now attempt two additional shots from six feet behind the three-point line.

There will be two green, MTN-DEW-branded basketballs placed 29’9” from the rim in what will be called the “MTN DEW Zone” and both of these deep three will be worth three points – making them even more important than the contest’s money balls.

Because there are two additional shots that that players must attempt, there will be 10 seconds added to each round (so each of the rounds will be one minute and 10 seconds going forward).

That means a perfect score in the Three-Point Contest will now be 46 points as opposed to the previous high of 40 points. This is the second year in a row that MTN DEW has sponsored the Three-Point Contest.

Last year, Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris won the Three-Point Contest. Harris will return to compete against Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans, Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham and Miami Heat wing Duncan Robinson in this year’s event.

The Three-Point Contest is part of All-Star Saturday, which is on Feb. 15, 2020.