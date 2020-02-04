PODCAST: Shams Charania breaks down the latest NBA trade rumors

Alex Kennedy is joined by one of the top NBA reporters in the business, Shams Charania, who is the lead NBA insider for The Athletic and Stadium. They discuss the latest NBA trade rumors, every notable player surfacing in trade talks, which teams are being the most aggressive as the deadline approaches and more. Time-stamps are below!

:55: Shams is hosting a trade-deadline show on Stadium this Thursday, starting at 2:30 ET. He discusses what they have planned.

1:50: Will this be a very active trade deadline or will all of the moves last offseason lead to less activity?

2:25: D’Angelo Russell’s name has surfaced quite a bit leading up to the deadline. Shams discusses the latest on Russell, including the Golden State Warriors’ talks with the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks.

5:05: If Russell isn’t traded before the deadline, what does his future hold in Golden State? Is there any thought of keeping him long-term or would trade talks just resume in the offseason?

6:00: Shams discusses which teams have talked to the Detroit Pistons about Andre Drummond and why the big man may not be moved by Thursday.

7:00: The market for Kevin Love is stagnant, as Shams recently reported. He discusses why he’d be surprised to see Love traded before the deadline.

8:00: Jrue Holiday has made it know that he’d like to stay in New Orleans, but will the Pelicans listen to offers anyway? If so, which teams have shown interest?

9:40: Kyle Kuzma has surfaced in trade rumors more than just about any other player this season. Have the Los Angeles Lakers decided to keep him and what are the Lakers looking to do as the deadline approaches?

11:25: Minnesota has had talks about moving Robert Covington and several executives told HoopsHype that they expect him to be traded. Shams talks about his market and which teams are possible suitors for the wing.

12:40: What’s the latest on Clint Capela and which teams are a possible landing spot for the big man?

13:50: The New York Knicks want a lottery-level pick in exchange for Marcus Morris, according to Shams. He discusses the market for Morris and how the Knicks are approaching the deadline.

15:20: Will a team budge and meet the Memphis Grizzlies’ asking price for Andre Iguodala? Or will he be bought out or possibly even retire?

16:30: Teams have shown interest in Derrick Rose, but will the Detroit Pistons trade him? Shams discusses the Pistons’ asking price.

17:25: Darren Collison shocked everyone when he retired over the offseason, but he may make a comeback now as a free agent. Shams talks about which teams have expressed interest in the veteran point guard.

18:10: Which players may be possible buyout candidates if they don’t get traded?

18:45: Shams discusses which teams are being the most aggressive as the deadline approaches.

If you’re interested in advertising on The HoopsHype Podcast, email hoopshype@hoopshype.com for more information.