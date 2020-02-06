The HoopsHype Daily: The Heat are going all-in at the 2020 trade deadline by trying to add two major pieces

You can get content like this every morning in your email inbox. Click here to subscribe to the HoopsHype Daily newsletter.

HEAT MAKING MOVES: On Wednesday, the Miami Heat were by far the most active team on the trade market, first agreeing to acquire Andre Iguodala from Memphis in exchange for a package that will feature Justise Winslow, before then pivoting to try and pry Danilo Gallinari from the Thunder. Reports indicate that Miami wants to make it a three-team trade that will net them both Gallo and Iggy in one transaction. They may attempt to pull that off by removing the lottery protections on their 2023 first-round pick, which the Thunder already own. By doing that, they would be allowed to include their 2025 first-round pick in trade talks.

Clearly, the Thunder are thinking long-term here, considering Jimmy Butler, Miami’s best player, will be 35 once 2025 rolls around, so no one knows how strong of a team the Heat will field by then. Of course, Pat Riley is never lacking in confidence, so he probably isn’t worried about Miami falling off any time soon. What’s more, picking up Iguodala, even with the two-year, $30 million extension Miami handed him (completely non-guaranteed for Year-2), won’t cut into the Heat’s 2021 cap space, when they project to have near-max cap room. Neither would acquiring Gallinari, who is currently on the final year of his contract. That’s important because 2021 is the year guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Oladipo and Kawhi Leonard will hit free agency, and when Miami plans to pick up the third big piece to place alongside Butler and burgeoning star Bam Adebayo.

All in all, that means the Heat were able to vastly improve their roster in the short-term, likely shed bad salary in the form of James Johnson and Dion Waiters and without hurting their long-term goals. That’d be flat-out solid maneuvering by Riley and Co, if they’re able to pull it off.

BROOKS EXTENDED: Right after the Iggy deal was reported, the Grizzlies signed up-and-coming swingman Dillon Brooks to a contract extension. The Grizzlies’ young core is one of the most exciting in the NBA right now.

Brooks was originally drafted by Houston, then immediately traded to Memphis. It's been one of eight deals between the Grizzlies and Rockets since 2000, making it the most common trade partnership in the NBA this century.

KING BOGDAN: The Kings traded DeWayne Dedmon to Atlanta for Jabari Parker and Alex Len in order to make it easier for the team to re-sign soon-to-be free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic. It’s Sacramento, so the plan could still go sideways.

For the record, the Serbian guard is No. 7 in our 2020 free-agent rankings.

SIXERS GET BENCH HELP: Philly, who has been hurting for depth and outside shooting all season, acquired Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson from Golden State. The move did not sit well with Warriors players.

It’s not always sunny in Philadelphia, by the way. “There’s some stuff going on in our locker room, and we’ll keep that internal,” Al Horford told the media yesterday 😬

HAPPY PISTON: By all accounts, Pistons guard Derrick Rose is enjoying his time in Detroit and doesn’t want to be traded. Rose is averaging 18.5 ppg and 5.8 apg with his best efficiency numbers since 2012. You didn’t see that coming, admit it.

THE WORD ON DRUMMOND: Rose’s teammate Andre Drummond has been mentioned in trade rumors like pretty much no other player in recent months. We spoke with a bunch of NBA executives to find out what his trade value is right now.

L.A. BATTLE: Lakers and Clippers are vying for the services of Knicks forward Marcus Morris, who’s really a plug-and-play trade candidate.

BACK TO THE BIG APPLE? The Knicks are one of the teams making a hard push for D’Angelo Russell, who was selected to the All-Star Game last year while in Brooklyn and is arguably having an even better season with Golden State.

TRADE TALK: Our own Frank Urbina and Alex Kennedy discuss trade rumors in our latest podcast.

BEST SELLERS: Children books created by Kobe Bryan’s content company are flying off the shelves right now.

KD OPENS UP: Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson are getting all the best guests in their podcast. Durant was the last one and he talked about his relationship with his former Warrior teammates and the media among many other things.

