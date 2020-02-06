Podcast: Discussing the top rumors ahead of 2020 NBA trade deadline

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Frank Urbina preview the 2020 NBA trade deadline. They discuss the teams and players to keep an eye on over the next 24 hours. Time-stamps are below!

1:15: The New York Knicks are reportedly open for business since firing Steve Mills. Now, they’re apparently open to trading Marcus Morris. They’re also one of the teams in the mix for D’Angelo Russell.

4:45: Discussing what the Los Angeles Lakers may do ahead of the deadline. They’ve shown interest in Morris, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dennis Schroeder and Darren Collison among others, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Also, will Kyle Kuzma be traded?

8:15: The Los Angeles Clippers are keeping tabs on what the Lakers are doing and they’re competing for many of the same players. Alex and Frank discuss the Clippers’ options. If they land Morris, how much better would they be?

12:15: The Phoenix Suns are reportedly listening to offers for Kelly Oubre all of a sudden, which is somewhat surprising. Are the Suns sellers?

13:40: Discussing the Golden State Warriors’ trade talks, including their options with D’Angelo Russell, Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III.

21:20: The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers reportedly want to add a shooter, but Milwaukee doesn’t want to disrupt their chemistry and Philadelphia doesn’t have many trade chips.

26:55: Prior to the Warriors-Nets game in Brooklyn, Alec Burks was on the phone for a while and then was consoled by Warriors staffers, according to HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky. Alex and Frank react to this as well as the fact that Burks and Robinson III were held out of tonight’s game.

28:35: Breaking down the Oklahoma City Thunder’s options leading up to the deadline. They’re open to selling Schroeder, Danilo Gallinari and Steven Adams, but they have reportedly fielded some calls as a buyer too.

31:30: The Miami Heat have expressed in Gallinari and Iguodala (who they traded for shortly after this was recorded). Alex and Frank discuss Miami’s options, Iguodala’s fit with the Heat and more.

34:50: What will the San Antonio Spurs do ahead of the deadline? They’ve reportedly had conversations about DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and Rudy Gay, but they’re asking for a lot. They’ve also made calls that indicate they could be a buyer.

37:15: Discussing the Detroit Pistons’ options in regards to Andre Drummond, Markieff Morris and Derrick Rose.

40:55: Breaking down the Toronto Raptors’ approach to the deadline. They are reportedly a buyer. Will Masai Ujiri make a move? And how tough is it for Masai to make a trade these days after fleecing so many rival executives?

43:40: Alex and Frank each share a trade that they’d love to see happen prior to the deadline.

If you’re interested in advertising on The HoopsHype Podcast, email hoopshype@hoopshype.com for more information.