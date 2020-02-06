Analyzing every deal from 2020 NBA trade deadline with Ben Golliver

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. They break down every deal from the 2020 NBA trade deadline, the biggest winners and losers, possible buyout candidates and more. Time-stamps are below!

1:35: Alex and Ben discuss their biggest winners of the deadline.

5:12: Alex and Ben discuss their biggest losers of the deadline.

7:55: Did the Golden State Warriors make the right move trading D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins and a top-three protected 2021 first-round pick? Alex and Ben debate whether Golden State should’ve waited to see if a better offer emerged over the offseason, what to expect from Minnesota’s new-look team and more.

13:50: Breaking down the three-team deal that sends Marcus Morris to the Los Angeles Clippers. How much better does Morris make them? And what does this deal mean for the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards?

16:05: Alex and Ben discuss Darren Collison’s options if he decides to make an NBA comeback. If you were Collison, would you sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers or another team (such as the Denver Nuggets or Philadelphia 76ers, who have shown interest in him)?

20:15: The Cleveland Cavaliers added Andre Drummond and they didn’t have to give up very much to the Detroit Pistons. Alex and Ben discuss the trade, why they like the move for Cleveland and what Detroit was thinking. They also talk about what this trade says about the evolution of the NBA.

25:10: Alex and Ben discuss the four-team, 12-player trade between the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. They break down Atlanta’s acquisition of Clint Capela, Houston’s addition of Robert Covington and the Rockets’ decision to go super small.

32:45: The Miami Heat acquired Andre Iguodala in a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves, parting ways with Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson. The Heat also added Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill from the deal. Alex and Ben discuss Iguodala’s fit in Miami and the two-year, $30 million extension he signed with the Heat, as well as Memphis’ return for the 36-year-old.

37:25: Alex and Ben rattle off the remainder of minor deals that went down before the deadline and discuss their significance.

39:25: After the trade deadline, focus shifts to the buyout market. Alex and Ben talk about a number of veterans who could potentially be bought out and what kind of impact they could make on a contending team.

