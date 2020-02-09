All-Star vote: The players who always do better with peers than fans

Bradley Beal bitterly complained last week about being snubbed from the All-Star Game despite an impressive offensive output this season. The Wizards guard finished second in the vote from peers among Eastern Conference backcourt players but was not so popular with head coaches… or fans.

Actually, this is the fourth year in a row in which Beal does way better in the player vote than in the fan vote.

There’s a lot of guys like that and you will not be surprised to know they are mostly members of small-market teams.

For more details, you can check the gallery above. All rankings based on position and conference.

