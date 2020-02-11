Recent Joel Embiid trade scuttle and social media posts raise eyebrows around the league

You can get this content every morning in your email inbox. Click here to subscribe to the HoopsHype Daily newsletter.

ENDLESS SIXERS DRAMA CONTINUES: Just when we thought the drama was over following last week’s NBA trade deadline, things picked right back up again when ESPN’s Brian Windhorst stated on his podcast that execs around the league are preparing for the possibility that Joel Embiid is made available for a trade this offseason. That’s extremely noteworthy for a multitude of reasons.

For one, it tells us that things in Philadelphia might be as bad as they seem from the outside. Additionally, the report hints that if the Sixers had to pick between building around Embiid and Ben Simmons, they might actually go with the latter, which is pretty revealing. Considering how well Simmons performed when Embiid missed weeks of action earlier this season, though, it may not be that surprising.

Of course, these are just rumblings from around the Association and not a report directly out of Philadelphia, so that has to be factored in. And if it had stopped there, we may have even ignored it. But Embiid decided to fan the flames and put the NBA world in a tizzy by hopping on social media soon after and posting the infamous Batman quote: “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”

It got worse for Philadelphia fans after that, too, because none other than Jimmy Butler commented on the post, telling Embiid that he knows of a place where villains are welcome (insinuating Miami), to which the All-NBA center responded: “Damn right, my brother.”

This could all mean nothing, obviously, and could just be a case of Embiid having fun. But the situation in Philadelphia as a whole will have to be monitored closely over the coming months, especially if they disappoint come playoff time. Things could very well get hectic then.

LAST NIGHT IN THE ASSOCIATION: The Raptors won a franchise-record 15th game in a row, beating Minnesota and a debuting D’Angelo Russell 137-126, behind a 34-point performance by Pascal Siakam. Indiana, meanwhile, has now dropped six in a row, falling 106-105 to a Nets team without Kyrie Irving.

Oh, and the Hornets beat the Pistons 87-76. Nothing particularly noteworthy happened in that game, it was just cool to see a final score that looks like it came out of 2005 as opposed to 2020.

NEW SIGNING: The Mavericks are reportedly signing recently bought out swingman Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who will help give the team a boost on the perimeter defensively. To make room for the former No. 2 overall pick, Dallas will waive fan favorite and three-point marksman Ryan Broekhoff. Cold world.

KNICKS COACHING SEARCH: Although by all accounts interim head coach Mike Miller has done a great job at the helm of the Knicks so far, incoming team president Leon Rose is reportedly hoping to make a splash hire to be New York’s next head coach.

Two of the top candidates? Tom Thibodeau and Jeff Van Gundy.

STRAIGHT TENS: We ranked the players with the most perfect scores in Slam Dunk Contest history, including Michael Jordan, Spud Webb and Vince Carter.

FRESH POD: Our own Alex Kennedy is joined by Josh Martin to discuss a variety of topics, including the Lakers-Clippers rivalry, Andrew Wiggins’ fit in Golden State and much more.

SOLID DEBUT: He may not have put up huge numbers in his first outing with L.A., but Clippers teammates were impressed with Marcus Morris’ debut with the team.

PROUD POPS: His own NBA dreams didn’t come to fruition, but Rudy Gobert’s dad is fulfilled by seeing his son have such a fruitful career.

SILENCE BROKEN: Andre Iguodala’s name was dragged through the mud a bit following him no-showing the Grizzlies, but the veteran swingman says that’s the way things were planned all along, and it was also the way Memphis wanted it.

SOLID ADDITION: Marvin Williams was a savvy low-risk pickup by the Bucks. The floor-spacing power forward is excited about the opportunity, and recently discussed what he brings to Milwaukee from a basketball sense.

MORE TRIBUTES: Tattoo parlors in L.A. have been swamped with requests recently from Kobe Bryant fans wanting to pay tribute to their fallen idol in the form of some ink.

SALARY QUIZ: WHO’S THIS NBA PLAYER? 🤔

Click here for the answer.